Gemini virtual assistant on Android is reportedly getting new capabilities. The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot was integrated into the operating system as an alternative to Google Assistant. With AI capabilities, the Gemini AI assistant could answer queries, generate text, and search the web. However, its third-party app integration was limited, resulting in it not being very useful for general use cases. The tech giant changed it with extensions that allowed the AI chatbot to access certain apps. Now, Gemini is said to be getting extension capabilities for WhatsApp and Spotify.

Gemini Assistant Gets More Extensions

According to an Android Authority report, the new capabilities were spotted in the Google app for Android beta version 15.40.31.29 by tipster AssembleDebug. This feature has not been rolled out, so beta testers will not be able to find it. However, after activating the extension, a new prompt card reportedly appeared explaining that Google Assistant actions are being replaced with Gemini Extensions. Gemini app activity is said to be used for actions such as picking a contact. Also, to use extensions, users will have to keep Gemini app activity turned on.

Gemini extensions on Android

Photo Credit: Android Authority/AssembleDebug

The app will also track and find out which app the user prefers to call or text a specific contact, as per the report. Using this data, Gemini is said to automatically pick the preferred app by default. This preference can reportedly be changed, and any extension can be turned off in the activity menu.

The tipster was reportedly able to activate the extension for WhatsApp. The new Gemini extension is said to let users send text messages to the specified contact using verbal prompts, just like Google Assistant. Upon invoking, the Gemini assistant interface reportedly shows an app card, which can be clicked to directly enter the app and check the message. The extension reportedly also allows users to modify messages before sending them and to make voice calls using the app.

Coming to Spotify, the extension reportedly works for both free subscribers and Premium users. Users can reportedly prompt Gemini to play a song on Spotify and it will automatically pick and begin playing the song. Just like WhatsApp, it is said that the Spotify card appears after the AI carries out the command, and the user can tap on the card to enter the selected song within the app.