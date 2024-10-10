Technology News
Gemini AI Assistant Reportedly Getting Support for WhatsApp and Spotify via Extensions

Gemini AI assistant on Android devices can reportedly make calls via WhatsApp as well.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 October 2024 17:35 IST
Google is reportedly turning more Google Assistant actions into extensions

Highlights
  • Gemini will reportedly let users modify WhatsApp messages before sending
  • The Spotify extension is said to work for both free and Premium accounts
  • The feature was spotted in the Google app beta version 15.4
Gemini virtual assistant on Android is reportedly getting new capabilities. The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot was integrated into the operating system as an alternative to Google Assistant. With AI capabilities, the Gemini AI assistant could answer queries, generate text, and search the web. However, its third-party app integration was limited, resulting in it not being very useful for general use cases. The tech giant changed it with extensions that allowed the AI chatbot to access certain apps. Now, Gemini is said to be getting extension capabilities for WhatsApp and Spotify.

Gemini Assistant Gets More Extensions

According to an Android Authority report, the new capabilities were spotted in the Google app for Android beta version 15.40.31.29 by tipster AssembleDebug. This feature has not been rolled out, so beta testers will not be able to find it. However, after activating the extension, a new prompt card reportedly appeared explaining that Google Assistant actions are being replaced with Gemini Extensions. Gemini app activity is said to be used for actions such as picking a contact. Also, to use extensions, users will have to keep Gemini app activity turned on.

gemini extension android authority Gemini assistant extensions

Gemini extensions on Android
Photo Credit: Android Authority/AssembleDebug

 

The app will also track and find out which app the user prefers to call or text a specific contact, as per the report. Using this data, Gemini is said to automatically pick the preferred app by default. This preference can reportedly be changed, and any extension can be turned off in the activity menu.

The tipster was reportedly able to activate the extension for WhatsApp. The new Gemini extension is said to let users send text messages to the specified contact using verbal prompts, just like Google Assistant. Upon invoking, the Gemini assistant interface reportedly shows an app card, which can be clicked to directly enter the app and check the message. The extension reportedly also allows users to modify messages before sending them and to make voice calls using the app.

Coming to Spotify, the extension reportedly works for both free subscribers and Premium users. Users can reportedly prompt Gemini to play a song on Spotify and it will automatically pick and begin playing the song. Just like WhatsApp, it is said that the Spotify card appears after the AI carries out the command, and the user can tap on the card to enter the selected song within the app.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gemini, WhatsApp, Spotify, Android, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Vivo Introduces Android 15-Based Origin OS 5 With AI Capabilities: Features, Release Date
Android 16 Could Allow All Apps to Use Chat Bubbles for Improved Multitasking

