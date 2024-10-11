Technology News
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Slips Under $61,000 Owing to US’ CPI Data, Most Altcoins Retain Profits

At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $60,576 (roughly Rs. 50.8 lakh) on global exchanges.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 October 2024 12:07 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Slips Under $61,000 Owing to US’ CPI Data, Most Altcoins Retain Profits

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

The overall crypto price valuation presently stands at $2.12 trillion

Highlights
  • Elrond, Zcash saw gains
  • Cartesi, Kishu Inu saw losses
  • Binance USD and Mobox recorded small profits
The crypto market showed fluctuations on Friday, October 11, after the US CPI data emerged higher than expectations. In the backdrop of this development, Bitcoin registered a loss of around one percent on national and international exchanges. At the time of writing, the oldest and most expensive cryptocurrency was trading at $60,576 (roughly Rs. 50.8 lakh) on global exchanges, showed CoinMarketCap. On Indian exchanges like CoinSwitch and Giottus, meanwhile, BTC is trading at $61,452 (roughly Rs. 51.6 lakh).

“As Bitcoin had its fourth consecutive red day, the world's largest crypto gained over two percent just before the daily candle close. The market volatility yesterday was largely driven by US CPI data, a key indicator for determining the Fed's stance on future rate cuts. While the annual CPI showed a decline compared to last year, it came in higher than analysts' expectations, leading to a drop in Bitcoin prices,” the CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets360.

Ether saw a price gain of just above one percent on Friday. At the time of writing, the value of ETH stands at $2,407 (roughly Rs. 2,02,145) on international exchanges, showed CoinMarketCap. The price of ETH on Indian exchanges, meanwhile, stands at $2,438 (roughly Rs. 2.04 lakh), showed the crypto price tracker by Gadgets360.

Binance Coin, Solana, USD Coin, Dogecoin, and Stellar saw losses on Friday.

Cosmos, Neo Coin, Iota, Status, and Cartesi also registered price dips alongside ETH.

The overall crypto price valuation presently stands at $2.12 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,78,34,775 crore) after clocking a minor loss of under one percent over the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap.

Profit-minting altcoins, meanwhile, include Ripple, Cardano, Avalanche, Shiba Inu, Polkadot, and Leo.

Litecoin, Cronos, Polygon, and Bitcoin SV also registered small gains on Friday.

Despite the volatility element of the crypto sector, retail investors have been showing interest in engaging with crypto assets. This week, the finding was published in a report released by the Board of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Comment

