Motorola Edge 50 Neo With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, Sony LYT-700C Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 50 Neo features a 6.4-inch LTPO pOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 August 2024 11:25 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Neo With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, Sony LYT-700C Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 50 Neo has IP68 water and dust rating as well as its MIL-STD 810H certification

Highlights
  • Motorola has launched the Edge 50 in European markets
  • Motorola Edge 50 Neo runs on Andorid 14-based Hello UI
  • It carries a triple rear camera unit
Motorola Edge 50 Neo was launched in European markets as the latest entrant in the company's Edge 50 series of smartphones. The new handset from the Lenovo-owned brand runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and features a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia camera. The Motorola Edge 50 Neo has a 6.4-inch LTPO OLED screen which is claimed to deliver up to 3,000nits peak brightness. The latest handset has an IP68 dust ad water resistance rating as well as MIL-STD 810H certification. Motorola has also announced the Edge 50 (previously launched in India) in European markets alongside the Edge 50 Neo.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo, Motorola Edge 50 Price

Motorola Edge 50 Neo price starts at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 46,000) in Europe. It is confirmed to be available in select markets across Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Oceania in the coming months. It is offered in Pantone Grisaille, Pantone Latte, Pantone Nautical Blue and Pantone Poinciana shades.

The Lenovo-owned smartphone brand has also launched the Motorola Edge 50 in European markets for EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 55,000). It will also roll out in the coming weeks to Latin America, Asia and Oceania markets. The handset is already on sale in India, priced at Rs. 27,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB RAM and storage model.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Specifications

Motorola Edge 50 Neo runs on Andorid 14-based Hello UI and sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,220x2,670 pixels) LTPO pOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000nits peak brightness, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It offers support for HDR10+ content and has an SGS Blue Light Reduction certification.

The frame of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo is made of plastic while the screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 512GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700C primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with PDAF, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with up to 3x optical zoom. On the front, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the Motorola Edge 50 Neo include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It has an IP68-rated build and MIL-810H military-grade certification. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and a SAR sensor. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, along with support for a face unlock feature that uses the front-facing camera. It has stereo dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo has a 4,310mAh battery with a 68W (bundled) wired changing and 15W wireless charging support. It has stereo dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The handset measures 154.1 x 71.2 x 8.1mm and weighs 171 grams.

Motorola Edge 50 Specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 has the same SIM, software, and durability specifications as the Motorola Edge 50 Neo. However, the standard model gets a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,900 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and SGS Blue Light Reduction certification. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 AE (Accelerated Edition) chipset and has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel Sony-LYTIA 700C primary sensor. It sports a 32-megapixel front camera and has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

 

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1220x2670 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Motorola Edge 50 Neo With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, Sony LYT-700C Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
