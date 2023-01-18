Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Rolling Out Feature to Share Voice Messages as Status Updates to Android Beta Testers: Report

WhatsApp Rolling Out Feature to Share Voice Messages as Status Updates to Android Beta Testers: Report

WhatsApp voice status updates, like video, photo, and text updates, will also disappear after 24 hours.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 January 2023 19:29 IST
WhatsApp Rolling Out Feature to Share Voice Messages as Status Updates to Android Beta Testers: Report

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The text Status section on WhatsApp contains the latest feature

Highlights
  • The voice status updates can be a maximum of 30 seconds
  • The feature also comes with a discard recording option
  • The feature will reportedly be widely available in the coming weeks

WhatsApp has reportedly begun rolling out a new feature for select Android beta testers that allows them to exchange voice notes as status updates. The feature lets you share voice status updates “with a certain audience configured within your privacy settings,” according to a feature tracker. The new feature is available within the text status section for select users on the beta channel. These voice status updates, like video, photo, and text updates, will also disappear after 24 hours.

According to a report by feature tracker WABetaInfo, select beta testers who have updated to version 2.23.2.8 can now post voice notes as WhatsApp Status updates. The WhatsApp feature and update tracker website notes that the feature is visible within the text status section, and adds that the maximum recording time for a voice status update is 30 seconds. Users can also discard a recording before re-recording and sharing it.

As with other status updates, voice notes are also protected by end-to-end encryption (E2EE). Users can also choose who can see their Status within their privacy settings. Similarly, like video, photo, and text status updates, voice statuses will also disappear after 24 hours. The WABetaInfo report added that the feature is likely to be available to more users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a feature to better deal with spam messages. The Meta-owned messaging service was found testing a feature that enables users to block people who are not in their contact list, directly from the notification bar. With this feature, users will eventually be able to block unfamiliar and unreliable contacts without having to open the chat.

WhatsApp message notifications currently have two options: reply and mark as read. The upcoming feature will offer users a third option: Block, which will be available only for messages received from unknown senders, according to the feature tracker.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Poco F5 5G Said to Enter Production in European and Eurasian Countries, May Launch Soon
Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 32,900
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 Review: The Game Changer

Related Stories

WhatsApp Rolling Out Feature to Share Voice Messages as Status Updates to Android Beta Testers: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specifications Have Just Been Leaked in Detail
  2. iQoo 11 5G Review: Pro Performance, Premium Price
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions
  4. Third-Party Twitter Apps Appear to Have Stopped Working
  5. Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) Launched in India: See Price Here
  6. Metaverse Adoption Will Reach Industrial Ecosystems Before Consumers: WEF
  7. Avatar 2 Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  8. Watch the Trailer for Netflix's Class, Release Date Announced
  9. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  10. Loki Episode 1 Recap: Welcome to the Time Variance Authority
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Announces Up to 10,000 Job Cuts, to Invest in Strategic Areas to Remain Competitive
  2. Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 32,900
  3. WhatsApp Rolling Out Feature to Share Voice Messages as Status Updates to Android Beta Testers: Report
  4. Poco F5 5G Said to Enter Production in European and Eurasian Countries, May Launch Soon
  5. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G RAM, Storage Configuration Revealed, Three Colour Options Tipped: Report
  6. Honor Could Be Working on Mystery Phone With 100-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras; Renders Leaked
  7. Samsung Galaxy A24 4G Spotted on Geekbench, Could Feature 4GB RAM, Android 13: Report
  8. Coinbase Crypto Exchange to Halt Operations in Japan, Review Business in Country Amid Ongoing Crypto Winter
  9. Google Pay Is Bringing Paytm-Like Soundpod to Merchants in India for UPI Payments: Report
  10. Tecno Spark Go 2023 Leaked Images Reveal Price in India, Could Feature MediaTek Helio A22 SoC: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.