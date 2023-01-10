Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Working on New Feature That Would Let Beta Testers on Android Flag Status Updates: Report

WhatsApp Working on New Feature That Would Let Beta Testers on Android Flag Status Updates: Report

WhatsApp is also working on the report status update feature for its desktop beta app.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 January 2023 18:02 IST
WhatsApp Working on New Feature That Would Let Beta Testers on Android Flag Status Updates: Report

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The report status update feature will allow users to flag unwanted status updates

Highlights
  • Reported status updates on WhatsApp will remain end-to-end encrypted
  • The feature is currently under development for Android
  • Users will be able to report unwanted WhatsApp status updates

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging app, is reportedly working on a new report status update feature for Android beta. This will enable users to report any unwanted status update violating the company's Terms of Service on their Android phones. The Meta-owned messaging service is also testing this feature for a future update of its desktop app. The new feature will not interfere with end-to-end encryption on status updates. The app currently has the ability to report suspicious messages or spam messages to the company.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature for a future Android beta version that will let users report a suspicious or malicious status update, which appears to violate their Terms of Service. The report says that the reported status updates will be forwarded to the company for moderation. There will be a new ‘report' option for status updates in the status section. Users can simply click on that to flag an unwanted status update.

Notably, the reported status update will remain end-to-end encrypted, similar to messages, voice calls, media, and location sharing, the report says. Content protected by E2EE cannot be accessed by any third party, or even WhatsApp or Meta. The ability to report status updates feature for WhatsApp Android beta is currently under development and there is no confirmation on an official rollout.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is testing the same feature for its desktop beta app as well. Last month, the app was reportedly working on a new feature that would allow users to report any suspicious status update on PC or laptops using the desktop app. Once reported, the status update will be forwarded to WhatsApp for moderation reasons similar to the reported messages. The content on reported status updates on desktop will also be end-to-end encrypted and hence, won't be accessible by any third party.

The report status updates feature for desktop beta is also under development and is speculated to be released in a future update. The app is also expected to roll out the same feature for WhatsApp beta for iOS in the future.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Meta, WhatsApp status update, Android
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Government to Launch New PLI Scheme for IT Hardware: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Jio True 5G Launched in Guwahati, Reliance Said to Invest Rs. 2,500 Crore More to Deploy 5G in Assam
Featured video of the day
Redmi Note 12 5G Unboxing and First Impressions: Upgrades Attract a Higher Price

Related Stories

WhatsApp Working on New Feature That Would Let Beta Testers on Android Flag Status Updates: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 Testing Begins in India, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  2. Jio True 5G Services Launched in 10 More Cities Across India: All Details
  3. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  4. Microsoft Said to Invest $10 Billion Into OpenAI, Other Venture Firms
  5. iQoo 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India: Price, Offers
  6. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Won't Get Newer Updates, Company Says
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Tipped for February 1
  8. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: If Looks Were Everything
  9. YouTube Announces Shorts Revenue Sharing to Start From February 1
  10. Google Pixel 7a Hands-on Video Appears Online, Design Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco C55 Tipped to Be a Rebranded Redmi 12C, Expected to Launch Soon
  2. Unofficial ChatGPT App With $7.99 Subscription Fee Trends on Apple’s App Store: Report
  3. Jio True 5G Launched in Guwahati, Reliance Said to Invest Rs. 2,500 Crore More to Deploy 5G in Assam
  4. WhatsApp Working on New Feature That Would Let Beta Testers on Android Flag Status Updates: Report
  5. Google Pixel Watch Gets January 2023 Update, Brings Bug Fixes and Improvements
  6. Government to Launch New PLI Scheme for IT Hardware: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  7. MG Motors India Opens Virtual Doors to Auto Expo 2023 Pavilion in Metaverse: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Configuration Options, Prices Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  9. Instagram to Roll Out UI Changes in February, Shop Tab to Be Removed From App: All Details
  10. YouTube Shorts Revenue Sharing Starts February 1, New Partner Program Agreement Rolled Out
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.