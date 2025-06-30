WhatsApp is said to be developing a new feature for its iOS app which aims to simplify the ability to handle multiple accounts on one iPhone. Earlier this year, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform was reported to be working on multi-account support for iOS devices. Building upon this, a feature tracker claims WhatsApp for iOS will add a new section in settings that shows all of the accounts signed in on the iPhone and quickly switch between them.

Switching Between Multiple Accounts on WhatsApp

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, Meta Platforms' messaging client is developing a multi-account feature for release on a future version of the app. It was spotted on WhatsApp for iOS beta app version 25.19.10.74. Following its introduction, the feature is speculated to let users quickly switch between different accounts, personal or business, on an iPhone.

The Account List page will be visible under WhatsApp settings

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The accompanying screenshot suggests that WhatsApp will add a new Account List page in settings. It is said to function as a centralised hub for managing multiple accounts on the device. Users are expected to be able to add or remove accounts, see their profile picture and status for easy identification, and switch between them — all from the Account List page.

When the user selects a specific account, WhatsApp will load the chat history tied to it, and change the settings and preferences. As per the feature tracker, this includes auto-download setting, notification tones, and backup preferences. Further, switching between accounts does not require logging out of WhatsApp or an app restart.

Additionally, the instant messaging platform is also said to be developing a new method of handling notifications across multiple accounts on the same device. When a notification from the secondary account is received when the user is logged into the primary one, WhatsApp will reportedly display the name of the sender along with the account name. Tapping on the notification will automatically switch WhatsApp to the secondary account and the relevant conversation.

As per WABetaInfo, both of these features are still under development and are not available, even to beta testers registered via Apple's TestFlight programme.