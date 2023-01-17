Technology News
WhatsApp Working on Notification Shortcut to Block Senders With a Single Tap on Android: Report

WhatsApp is also working on the ability to block contacts right within the chat list.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 January 2023 18:06 IST
WhatsApp is also working on a method to report status updates on the app

  • WhatsApp's block shortcut may only be available for unknown contacts
  • The feature is currently under development for Android phones
  • WhatsApp is yet to officially announce support for the feature

WhatsApp, the popular cross-platform instant messaging service is reportedly working on a feature to better tackle spam messages received by users. The Meta-owned messaging service was recently spotted testing the ability to block contacts from the chat list. Now, the app is reportedly working on a new feature in the form of a block shortcut allowing users on Android to block unknown senders right from the notification bar. Currently, WhatsApp notifications on Android appear with two options: reply and mark as read.

According to a recent report by feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that allows users to block persons who are not in their contact list, right from the notification bar. This means users will soon be able to block unknown and untrusted contacts without opening the chat. As of now, WhatsApp message notifications have two options: reply and mark as read.

WABetaInfo has also shared a screenshot of the upcoming feature where a WhatsApp message notification is shown to have a third option: Block. This feature will reportedly be available only for messages received from unknown senders.

If the feature is rolled out, users will not need to open a conversation on WhatsApp to block someone. The function is still in development and is likely to be released in a future update, making blocking unknown and unwanted contact, especially from spam and fraudulent accounts, quick and easy.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging app has also been spotted working on a new report status update feature for Android, that would allow users to report any unwanted status update violating the company's terms of service. The reported status updates will be forwarded to the company for moderation. There will be a new ‘report' option for status updates in the status section.

The reported status update will be end-to-end encrypted (E2EE), similar to messages, voice calls, media, and location sharing. Content protected by E2EE cannot be accessed by any third party, or even WhatsApp or Meta, according to the feature tracker. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: WhatsApp, Meta, WhatsApp block shortcut, WhatsApp notification
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 Sale: The Best Deals on Echo Speakers, Fire TV Devices and Kindle EBooks
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000
