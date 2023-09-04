Technology News
WhatsApp Rolls Out New Instant Video Message Toggle for Android, iOS: Here’s How It Works

The new instant video message feature has reportedly been spotted in WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.18.1.70 and WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.18.1.70.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 September 2023 12:09 IST
Photo Credit: Meta

WhatsApp users can record and send real-time video messages of up to 60-seconds

  • WhatsApp added the ability to share instant video messages last month
  • The feature now gets a new control button
  • WhatsApp users can now disable the feature in the app’s settings

WhatsApp has been spotted rolling out a new toggle for the recently introduced instant video message feature. The messaging platform added the ability to record and send real-time video messages last month. The feature, which allows users to send a short video of up to 60 seconds, is enabled by default in the app's settings. However, the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android and iOS has reportedly added a new toggle in the app's settings that will give more control to users.

According to a report by WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.18.1.70 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.21 update has added a new toggle for the instant video messaging feature. It will let users enable or disable the feature manually by going to the app's settings and switching to sending voice messages instead. However, users will continue to receive video messages even with the feature being turned off on their phones.

The report also added that many users have spotted the feature being turned off. Hence, those willing to send instant video messages are recommended to check WhatsApp settings.

Users can download the latest WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store and WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app to access this new feature. It will reportedly be rolled out to more users in the coming days.

The instant messaging app had recently rolled out the ability to record short videos and send them as messages. As part of the feature, users can see a video recorder icon next to the text box (like the voice recording feature). Upon tapping that, they can record and send a real-time video message of up to 60 seconds. Notably, these messages are end-to-end encrypted as well. By default, the videos play without sound upon being received. To turn on the sound for the video message, users are required to tap on the video again. WhatsApp already offers the option to send images or pre-recorded videos as media attachments in texts. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Prices Stay Low Despite Small Gains, Memecoins DOGE and SHIB Clock Losses


