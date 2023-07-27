WhatsApp has added a new feature to the app which enables users to send short video messages. While earlier users could either reply with the help of instant audio or text message, the new feature now lets users to record short videos and send them in lieu of text messages. These real-time video messages can be up to 60 second-long. The company claims these messages to be end-to-end encrypted. The roll out of the feature has already begun and will be soon available to all users globally.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a Facebook post to reveal the new update. With the help of a short video, he explained how the new feature will work on WhatsApp. As seen in the video, using this feature is similar to recording real-time voice messages currently. A video recorder icon will be placed next to the text-box, which can be used to make short videos of up to 60 seconds.

The instant messaging company also detailed about the new update in an official blog. The video messages can be used to record birthday message, sharing a good news or any information with a personalised touch. One can access the feature by clicking on the icon next to the text box. By default, the videos will play without sound when someone opens a message. To turn on the sound, one needs to tap on the video again.

As the blog mentions, the feature is currently rolling out gradually and will be available to users globally in the coming days on Android as well as iOS. To get the feature manually, one can download the latest version of WhatsApp from the Google Play Store or App Store.

It is to be noted here that WhatsApp already offers the option to send pictures or videos. However, the new feature makes this process of sending video messages quicker than before. The company also claims these messages to be end-to-end encrypted for a secure conversation.

The news about this feature was first reported last month, when WhatsApp was spotted testing the video message support for Android and iOS devices.

