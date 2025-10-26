Baai Tuzyapayi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Marathi Romantic Drama Online?

Baai Tuzyapayi is a Marathi romantic web series directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, premiering on Z5 on October 31, 2025.
Photo Credit: ZEE5
Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari.Baai Tuzyapayi is an emotional Marathi romantic web series that tells the beauty of love, emotions and destiny. It is against a background which is quite picturesque. Two people cross paths with each other as the story continues. This leads to the journey of their discovery and love. The film shows a great love story with strong performances, heart-touching dialogues and depth of true love and relationship. The love between them is shown as true despite all the imperfections.
Baai Tuzyapai is going to stream on Z5 from October 31, 2025, on your home screen. Paid subscribers can watch it at their convenience.
The story of this romantic series tells about the story of a young girl, named Ahilya, who is brought up in a village where tradition is followed and superstition is high. As per the village's customs, girls need to get married early, and they are only brought up for marriage. On the other hand, education and career are not important. In such a background, Ahilya dreams of being a doctor and confronts the old beliefs. Her journey gets changed as she hopes and fights for it. She stands for her education, and then she meets a boy. The story is full of twists and turns then and it is quite interesting to watch.
The cast includes Sajiri Joshi, Kshitee Jog, Shivraj Waichai, Siddhesh Dhuri, and Vibhavari Deshpande. The director of the series is Nipun Dharmadhikari, and it has been written by Nikhil Khaire and Mukta Bamthe.
The series is anticipated by the viewers, as there are social beliefs which they can relate to, there is no IMDb rating yet.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement
Advertisement