Baai Tuzyapayi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Marathi Romantic Drama Online?

Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari.Baai Tuzyapayi is an emotional Marathi romantic web series that tells the beauty of love, emotions and destiny. It is against a background which is quite picturesque. Two people cross paths with each other as the story continues. This leads to the journey of their discovery and love. The film shows a great love story with strong performances, heart-touching dialogues and depth of true love and relationship. The love between them is shown as true despite all the imperfections.

When and Where to Watch

Baai Tuzyapai is going to stream on Z5 from October 31, 2025, on your home screen. Paid subscribers can watch it at their convenience.

Trailer and Plot

The story of this romantic series tells about the story of a young girl, named Ahilya, who is brought up in a village where tradition is followed and superstition is high. As per the village's customs, girls need to get married early, and they are only brought up for marriage. On the other hand, education and career are not important. In such a background, Ahilya dreams of being a doctor and confronts the old beliefs. Her journey gets changed as she hopes and fights for it. She stands for her education, and then she meets a boy. The story is full of twists and turns then and it is quite interesting to watch.

Cast and Crew

The cast includes Sajiri Joshi, Kshitee Jog, Shivraj Waichai, Siddhesh Dhuri, and Vibhavari Deshpande. The director of the series is Nipun Dharmadhikari, and it has been written by Nikhil Khaire and Mukta Bamthe.

Reception

The series is anticipated by the viewers, as there are social beliefs which they can relate to, there is no IMDb rating yet.