WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature for its Android app, which makes managing storage an easier process. As per details shared by a feature tracker, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is working on a new quick option that lets users monitor and free up storage space directly from the conversation window, eliminating the need to navigate through the app settings. With this feature, they can quickly identify the largest items occupying the device storage on WhatsApp and remove them.

Managing Device Storage on WhatsApp

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the new feature for managing device storage in the latest WhatsApp Beta update was spotted and reported by some users. It was discovered in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.31.13, which was recently released by the company. While it is currently not widely available, the shortcut is said to be in development and could arrive in a future version of the app.

New storage management option on WhatsApp

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on the above screenshot shared by the feature tracker, WhatsApp will bring a quick shortcut for monitoring and managing the device storage to the conversation window. It is said to be the same option that is currently available in WhatsApp settings under the Storage tab. However, the shortcut is expected to provide quick access.

Here, users might be able to access an overview of all files shared across conversations. They are organised in a descending order of size for easy deletion. They can review the files they don't require and remove them to free up the storage space. The new feature also reportedly includes support for bulk deletion, enabling multiple files to be marked for removal and deleted.

Further, users may be able to mark certain media files as starred to prevent them from being accidentally deleted. They may also be able to pin specific content at the beginning of the device storage management screen to keep track of and ensure quick access to it.

WABetaInfo said that the new shortcut for device storage management on WhatsApp is currently under development and is only available to beta testers who are registered via the Google Play Beta programme. As per the feature tracker, beta features follow a phased rollout process and may not be available to all users right away.