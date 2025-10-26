Technology News
Maxton Hall Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Maxton Hall Season 2 unfolds deeper emotions, love, and hidden truths as Ruby and James face their toughest trials yet.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 October 2025 12:00 IST
Maxton Hall Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Maxton Hall S2 premieres Nov 7 on Prime Video with Ruby–James’ intense emotional journey

  • Release Date: November 7, 2025
  • Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Leads: Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten
Be ready to go back to Maxton Hall with this season 2, The World Between Us. This time, it is going to unfold the darkest, deepest chapters of Ruby and James' lives. After one night of hope, ambition and their world tampered with by grief, ambition, and power. This forces the questions about their dreams and themselves, also the frailty of love with emotional punch and style. This season is back with more twisted stories and heartfelt emotions, with many secrets unveiled.

When and Where to Watch

Maxton Hall Season 2 is set to launch globally on November 7, 2025. One can watch the latest series on Amazon Prime Video.

Trailer and Plot

On the passing of a passionate night with each other in Oxford, and achieving the goal of life, things seem to be perfect for Ruby. But a sudden blow in the family trunks everything. James gets her down from seventh heaven to brutal reality. Ruby becomes devastated and never gets such strong feelings for someone else as for James. Before this, no one had hurt her so badly. She needs her previous life back, in which everyone knew her at Maxton Hall. She was not a part of the elitist classmates' world. She is not able to get out of James, as he has made lots of efforts to get her back in life.

Cast and Crew

The lead actors are Hardung and Herbig-Matten. The series would cast Sonja Weißer, Ben Felipe, Fedja van Huêt, Runa Greiner, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo, Frederic Balonier, and Eli Riccardi. Martin Schreier is directing further seasons.

Reception

7.5 out of 10 is the IMDB rating of Maxton Hall Season 2, as it's an already talked-about series which has garnered a lot of attention from viewers.

 

Further reading: Maxton Hall Season 2, Prime Video, deeper emotions, Oxford
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
How to Create a Google Meet Waiting Room for Better Control, Privacy
Starlink Reportedly Plans Nine Gateway Earth Stations Across India to Relay Internet Traffic
