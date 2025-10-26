Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Scientists Caution That Artificial Cooling of Earth May Disrupt Monsoons and Weather Systems

Scientists Caution That Artificial Cooling of Earth May Disrupt Monsoons and Weather Systems

Scientists warn that dimming sunlight to fight climate change could alter rainfall and destroy ozone.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 October 2025 15:02 IST
Scientists Caution That Artificial Cooling of Earth May Disrupt Monsoons and Weather Systems

Photo Credit: NASA

Injecting sulfur particles to cool Earth could trigger acid rain and disrupt monsoons

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Sulfur aerosols could cool Earth but disrupt rainfall
  • Mount Pinatubo eruption inspired SAI concept
  • Models show monsoon and ozone risks
Advertisement

Scattering fine particles of sulphur high into the stratosphere by plane could, at first glance, look like a "cheap and easy" way to cool the climate. But many researchers are beginning to argue that this strategy of climate engineering may have dangerously side effects. The new study indicates that although these schemes — under a category of efforts known as stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) — could help stop the rise of global temperatures, they may also be likely to interfere with important weather patterns like the monsoon and shift rainfall in unexpected ways, which would produce unanticipated effects on tropospheric ozone.

Scientists Caution: Sun-Dimming Geoengineering Could Trigger Droughts, Acid Rain, and Climate Chaos

As per a report published in Scientific Reports on October 21, researchers at Columbia University evaluated to understand the effects of SAI with advanced computer models. The concept draws on natural phenomena, including the eruption of Mount Pinatubo in 1991 in the Philippines. This discharged about 20 million tons of sulfur dioxide to high altitudes that cooled the planet by an estimated half a degree Celsius for around two years. However, this cooling paradoxically triggered a drought in South Asia and a strong winter stratospheric warming.

Atmospheric chemist Faye McNeill, however, sounds a cautionary note: The actual effects might not match simulations, she says, because of the uneven distribution of particles in the atmosphere, which could disrupt global air circulation and heat imbalances.

The study contributes to public knowledge on how aversive the consequences of cloud seeding, whereby sulfur aerosols are mixed with rainwater, may be, a challenging to scale it up because they have few choices as far as material is concerned.
Researchers explain that although geoengineering could offer a temporary respite, it is no long-term solution, as its effects on climate systems are uncertain and they can be dangerous.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: geoengineering, climate change, sulfur aerosols, monsoon disruption, stratospheric injection
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Photos Is Reportedly Working on a Feature That Turns You Into a Meme
Hong Kong’s Securities Regulator Approves First Spot Solana ETF

Related Stories

Scientists Caution That Artificial Cooling of Earth May Disrupt Monsoons and Weather Systems
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New Images of Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS Show a Giant Jet Shooting Toward the Sun
#Latest Stories
  1. New Images of Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS Show a Giant Jet Shooting Toward the Sun
  2. NASA’s Europa Clipper May Cross a Comet’s Tail, Offering Rare Glimpse of Interstellar Material
  3. Newly Found ‘Super-Earth’ GJ 251 c Could Be One of the Most Promising Worlds for Alien Life
  4. New Fossil Evidence Shows Dinosaurs Flourished Until Their Final Days
  5. Flattened Dark Matter May Explain Mysterious Gamma-Ray Glow at Milky Way’s Core, Study Finds
  6. NASA Telescopes Capture First-Ever Companion Star Orbiting Massive Red Supergiant Betelgeuse
  7. Scientists Caution That Artificial Cooling of Earth May Disrupt Monsoons and Weather Systems
  8. Carnegie Mellon’s AI Drones Can Build Mid-Air Structures With 90 Percent Success Rate
  9. Baai Tuzyapayi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Marathi Romantic Drama Online?
  10. Maxton Hall Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »