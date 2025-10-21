WhatsApp is working on a new feature that limits how many messages can be sent in new chats. This functionality could allow users to curb frequent broadcast messaging by restricting how often users can send them each month. According to details spotted by a feature tracker that spotted the new functionality in development, the restriction may apply to both individuals and businesses trying to message users who haven't responded. The new feature is still in the works, and it isn't currently available to beta testers.

WhatsApp May Limit Messages Sent Without Replies

Feature tracker WABetaInfo spotted a new feature in development on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.31.5 that limits the number of messages users can send in new chats where the recipient hasn't replied to the sender. The feature is reportedly designed to curb spam, and one-way messaging limits are said to apply to both individuals and businesses. Users will be notified as they near their monthly limit and can control their messaging activity accordingly, according to the feature tracker.

Users will also be able to monitor their message limits in the app settings, where they can see how many new chat messages they've sent. The restriction won't apply to ongoing WhatsApp conversations, so users can continue replying freely in existing chats without any limitations.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp reportedly confirmed to TechCrunch that it's testing limits on how many messages individuals and businesses can send to people who haven't responded. While the exact limit hasn't been disclosed, the app will warn users nearing the limit with a pop-up showing their current count to help them avoid restrictions.

The test is expected to roll out in several countries over the coming weeks. Regular users are unlikely to be affected in the upcoming update, as the limit mainly targets those who send bulk and spam messages.

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned platform is gearing up to introduce various new features for its Android and iOS apps. It will soon notify Android users when specific contacts post new status updates. It is also said to be developing a new feature that will add a sidebar on WhatsApp for iPad. It is also bringing the option to conduct quizzes in WhatsApp channels.