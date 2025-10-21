Technology News
English Edition

WhatsApp Will Soon Crack Down on Spam by Limiting Messages in New Chats: Report

WhatsApp will finally impose limits on how many messages can be sent to users without receiving a response.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 October 2025 19:49 IST
WhatsApp Will Soon Crack Down on Spam by Limiting Messages in New Chats: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp has designed the chat message limit feature to curb spam and one-way messaging

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • WhatsApp is gearing up to intrdouce several new features
  • Chat message limit feature is not available to testers
  • Users will also be able to monitor their message limits in app settings
Advertisement

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that limits how many messages can be sent in new chats. This functionality could allow users to curb frequent broadcast messaging by restricting how often users can send them each month. According to details spotted by a feature tracker that spotted the new functionality in development, the restriction may apply to both individuals and businesses trying to message users who haven't responded. The new feature is still in the works, and it isn't currently available to beta testers.

WhatsApp May Limit Messages Sent Without Replies 

Feature tracker WABetaInfo spotted a new feature in development on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.31.5 that limits the number of messages users can send in new chats where the recipient hasn't replied to the sender. The feature is reportedly designed to curb spam, and one-way messaging limits are said to apply to both individuals and businesses. Users will be notified as they near their monthly limit and can control their messaging activity accordingly, according to the feature tracker.

Users will also be able to monitor their message limits in the app settings, where they can see how many new chat messages they've sent. The restriction won't apply to ongoing WhatsApp conversations, so users can continue replying freely in existing chats without any limitations.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp reportedly confirmed to TechCrunch that it's testing limits on how many messages individuals and businesses can send to people who haven't responded. While the exact limit hasn't been disclosed, the app will warn users nearing the limit with a pop-up showing their current count to help them avoid restrictions.

The test is expected to roll out in several countries over the coming weeks. Regular users are unlikely to be affected in the upcoming update, as the limit mainly targets those who send bulk and spam messages.

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned platform is gearing up to introduce various new features for its Android and iOS apps. It will soon notify Android users when specific contacts post new status updates. It is also said to be developing a new feature that will add a sidebar on WhatsApp for iPad. It is also bringing the option to conduct quizzes in WhatsApp channels.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Andriod, Whatsapp Features, WhatsApp Update
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus 15 Launch in India Teased via Microsite; Company Reveals Key Features Ahead of China Debut

Related Stories

WhatsApp Will Soon Crack Down on Spam by Limiting Messages in New Chats: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 8, Realme GT 8 Pro With Ricoh GR Optics Launched: See Price
  2. OnePlus 15 Battery Capacity, Charging Speed Teased Days Ahead of Launch
  3. iQOO 15 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 50-Megapixel Cameras
  4. DeepSeek-OCR Could Change How AI Reads Text From Images
  5. OnePlus 15 India Launch Teased; Key Features Revealed Ahead of Launch
  6. BSNL Samman Plan For Senior Citizens Announced at This Price
  7. iQOO 15 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Features, Price and Specifications Compared
  8. Redmi K90 Pro Max Key Features Revealed Ahead of Launch on October 23
  9. Jio Adds JioCloud Storage to Business Broadband Plans in India: See Price
  10. Vivo X300 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro, Poco Pad M1 Certified, Could Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. CERT-In Asks Mozilla Firefox Users to Install Browser Updates to Remain Safe From Security Vulnerabilities
  2. WhatsApp Will Soon Crack Down on Spam by Limiting Messages in New Chats: Report
  3. Baai Tujhyapayi OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  4. OnePlus 15 Launch in India Teased via Microsite; Company Reveals Key Features Ahead of China Debut
  5. BSNL Samman Plan Announced For New Senior Citizen Users: Price, Benefits
  6. Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy Is Streaming Now: Know All About This Mohan Babu, Lakshmi Manchu Starrer
  7. Vivo Led Market as Smartphone Shipments in India Rose 3 Percent YoY in Q3 2025: Omdia
  8. DeepSeek-OCR Open-Source AI Model Changes How AI Models Read and Process Plain Text
  9. Vivo X300 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro and Poco Pad M1 Listed on TDRA Site, Could Launch Soon
  10. Poco F8 Ultra Listing on NBTC Certification Website Hints at Imminent Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »