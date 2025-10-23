Technology News
WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing a New Feature Which Lets Users Filter Media Files and Stickers

The feature is expected to allow users to search for stickers shared in a conversation, along with media files and documents.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 October 2025 13:32 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Mika Baumeister

The feature might be rolled out for testing purposes to a wider audience over the coming weeks

Highlights
  • The feature is reported in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.31.10
  • A new stickers filter may help quickly find shared stickers in chats
  • It is currently limited to select beta testers via the Play Beta program
WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature for its Android app, which introduces new filters to simplify content discovery. According to a feature tracker, the Meta-owned instant messaging app is rolling out a redesigned interface to select users, to help them review their photos and videos shared content within a conversation with new filter options. It is also said to allow them to filter stickers for faster search and retrieval.

New Filters for Media on WhatsApp

Feature tracker WABetaInfo reported that the new filter options were discovered in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.31.10. While this is claimed to be designated as a compatible update, some users may also be able to experiment with it by installing a previous update. The Meta Platforms-owned instant messaging client might be developing it for release in a future version of the app.

whatapp filters wabetainfo WhatsApp

New filters for conversations on WhatsApp
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Based on the above screenshot shared by the feature tracker, a redesigned version of the Media, Links, and Documents section is available on the chat info page. While it continues to provide an overview of all of the shared content in a conversation, the feature tracker states that there are new filters for simplification of content discovery.

Users can reportedly select from Photos, Videos, Documents, and Links tabs, which now appear as dedicated filter chips instead of tabs. There is another Stickers filter beside them, to help WhatsApp users search for and find stickers shared in the selected conversation. The feature tracker claims this option will provide more precise control over content discovery and help users locate specific items among many media types.

WABetaInfo reported that the new filter options are currently under development and are only available to beta testers who are registered via the Google Play Beta programme. However, such features usually have a phased rollout, and all users may not see it right away, even after installing the latest WhatsApp for Android Beta update. It might be rolled out for testing purposes to a wider audience over the coming weeks.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
