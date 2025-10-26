Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Flattened Dark Matter May Explain Mysterious Gamma Ray Glow at Milky Way’s Core, Study Finds

Flattened Dark Matter May Explain Mysterious Gamma-Ray Glow at Milky Way’s Core, Study Finds

A new study suggests dark matter near the Milky Way’s center is flattened, possibly explaining its mysterious gamma-ray glow.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 October 2025 17:00 IST
Flattened Dark Matter May Explain Mysterious Gamma-Ray Glow at Milky Way’s Core, Study Finds

Photo Credit: NASA

Simulations show flattened dark matter matching Milky Way’s gamma-ray glow

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Dark matter near the Milky Way’s center found flattened
  • New model may explain mysterious gamma-ray glow
  • Challenges to long-held spherical dark matter theories
Advertisement

For more than a decade, astronomers have been puzzled by the strange high-energy glow that blazes from the centre of the Milky Way, an excess of gamma rays that cannot be explained by known sources in its vicinity. Now, new computer simulations suggest that instead of being spherical, the dark matter around galaxies' centres may be “flattened,” potentially solving part of the mystery. The findings, described on 16 October in Physical Review Letters, suggest that this discoidal arrangement can create a radiation pattern matching what has been seen. This potentially revives a long-disputed theory linking dark matter to the Milky Way's bright central glow.

Flattened Dark Matter May Explain Mysterious Gamma-Ray Glow at Milky Way's Core

As per a report from the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics Potsdam, the research was led by Moorits Mihkel Muru in collaboration with the University of Tartu in Estonia. The team used advanced HESTIA simulations to model how dark matter behaves under the influence of galactic forces. Their findings show that past mergers and gravitational interactions could distort dark matter into a flattened shape, closely matching the gamma-ray pattern captured by NASA's Fermi space telescope, which has long detected an unexplained excess of such energetic light.

A new study counters the idea that gamma rays from dark matter collisions are a result of millisecond pulsars. This suggests the geometry of dark matter could explain the unprecedented glow.
The researchers traced out that not all the dark matter around our galaxy is uniformly spherical; it could also be more dynamic. Due to the impact of galactic torques, such as those from the stellar spheroid in our galaxy.

Astronomers claim that the gamma-ray excess has been attributed to dark matter. So it needs to take more evidence from future observatories to trace out dark matter interactions and pulsars. This insight comes from the actual nature of dark matter.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: dark matter, Milky Way, gamma-ray glow, galactic center, astronomy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Redmi Watch 6 Launched With 2.07-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 24-Day Battery Life: Price, Features
ChatGPT Atlas vs Perplexity’s Comet vs Dia: Which AI Browser Works Best?

Related Stories

Flattened Dark Matter May Explain Mysterious Gamma-Ray Glow at Milky Way’s Core, Study Finds
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New Images of Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS Show a Giant Jet Shooting Toward the Sun
#Latest Stories
  1. New Images of Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS Show a Giant Jet Shooting Toward the Sun
  2. NASA’s Europa Clipper May Cross a Comet’s Tail, Offering Rare Glimpse of Interstellar Material
  3. Newly Found ‘Super-Earth’ GJ 251 c Could Be One of the Most Promising Worlds for Alien Life
  4. New Fossil Evidence Shows Dinosaurs Flourished Until Their Final Days
  5. Flattened Dark Matter May Explain Mysterious Gamma-Ray Glow at Milky Way’s Core, Study Finds
  6. NASA Telescopes Capture First-Ever Companion Star Orbiting Massive Red Supergiant Betelgeuse
  7. Scientists Caution That Artificial Cooling of Earth May Disrupt Monsoons and Weather Systems
  8. Carnegie Mellon’s AI Drones Can Build Mid-Air Structures With 90 Percent Success Rate
  9. Baai Tuzyapayi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Marathi Romantic Drama Online?
  10. Maxton Hall Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »