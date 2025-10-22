Technology News
  WhatsApp's Upcoming 'Mention All' Feature for Groups Is Now Available to Beta Testers on Android

WhatsApp's Upcoming 'Mention All' Feature for Groups Is Now Available to Beta Testers on Android

WhatsApp users can use it to tag all members in smaller groups, while only admins can use the feature in larger groups.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 October 2025 17:44 IST
WhatsApp's Upcoming 'Mention All' Feature for Groups Is Now Available to Beta Testers on Android

Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

Users can also mute @all notifications to reduce distractions

Highlights
  • The feature lets users alert all group members at once
  • It is expected to save time and improve communication
  • It can be managed via the group info section under notification settings
WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out its much-anticipated "mention all" feature with its latest beta release, offering beta testers in group chat a more streamlined way to grab everyone's attention at once. It was previously spotted in development, and it is now appearing for select beta testers with the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, which is available via a Google Play Store beta programme. It introduces a preset “@all” tag within the mention menu, allowing users to notify all group members simultaneously, ensuring important messages reach everyone, regardless of notification settings.

WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Mention All Users in a Group Chat

WhatsApp is testing its new “mention everyone” feature with the public, according to feature tracker WABetaInfo. The feature is now available to select beta testers through the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.31.9 update via the Google Play Store. It is rolling out gradually and is expected to reach more users in the coming few weeks.

Using the “@all” command, users can alert everyone at once instead of tagging each person separately. This makes it easier to share essential updates and helps prevent messages from getting lost in busy group conversations.

The feature tracker notes that WhatsApp is setting clear rules for how the new “@all” mention works based on group size. In small groups, everyone can use it to tag all members, while in larger groups, however, only admins can use the feature to avoid spam and excessive alerts. WhatsApp currently classifies groups with over 32 members as large, though this limit could change with future updates.

The new @all mention feature could help users save time as they won't have to tag individual members in a large chat, while ensuring all participants get the same update at once. This will likely improve clarity and coordination, especially in groups that depend on fast replies or shared information.

WhatsApp is also reportedly adding a new option that allows users to mute notifications from @all mentions in any group, big or small. This gives people more control over how they receive alerts and helps avoid unnecessary distractions.

Even if a group is muted, users can ensure @all mentions don't bypass their settings. Those who want to stay updated can keep these alerts on to catch important messages. The control appears in the group info section under notification settings, where users can easily turn @all mentions on or off.

Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Groups, WhatsApp Features, Meta, WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp for Android
Sucharita Ganguly
