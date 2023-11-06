WhatsApp has begun testing a new feature that will allow users to add their email address to the app on iOS and Android smartphones, as the messaging platform continues to work on adding an alternative method of logging in to an account. Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also been spotted working on the ability to share a poll in channels. A feature tracker has shared details of how voting in WhatsApp channels will work, ahead of the arrival of the feature on the beta testing channel.

WhatsApp currently allows users to log in to their account by entering their phone number and receiving a one-time password (OTP). On WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.23.23.77 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.10 (via feature tracker WABetaInfo), the Meta-run messaging service is allowing users to enter their email address and verify it, as an alternative method of logging in to their account. Users are also informed that their email will remain private and is not shown to other users.

Adding an email on WhatsApp beta for iOS (left) and Android

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

According to the feature tracker, the ability to log in using an email address will work as an alternative to receiving a login OTP via SMS. This can come in handy when a user is traveling and does not have an international roaming mobile plan. However, users will still need to provide a phone number to begin using the service.

In order to add your email to your WhatsApp account, you can open WhatsApp's settings menu and tap on Account > Email Address. After entering your email address, you will need to verify your email address in order to confirm that it belongs to you. Gadgets 360 was unable to confirm the presence of the email address field on the latest WhatsApp beta version from the Google Play store.

Meanwhile, WABetaInfo also spotted a new feature that is expected to make its way to the beta versions of the app in the future, but is currently in development. WhatsApp is working on the ability to share a poll on channels, but the feature will work in a slightly different manner, according to the feature tracker — votes from users will not be visible, in order to protect user privacy.

Currently, WhatsApp only allows you to click a photo and post it to your channel, or share an existing image from your smartphone. The ability to add a poll to a WhatsApp is expected to arrive in a future beta version of the app followed by an update on the stable channel once it has been tested..

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.