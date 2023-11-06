Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Begins Beta Testing Email Address Verification; Working on Ability to Share Polls in Channels: Report

WhatsApp Begins Beta Testing Email Address Verification; Working on Ability to Share Polls in Channels: Report

WhatsApp is making it easier for you to log in to your account, even when you can't receive an authentication code via SMS.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 November 2023 16:04 IST
WhatsApp Begins Beta Testing Email Address Verification; Working on Ability to Share Polls in Channels: Report

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

WhatsApp users will soon be able to log in to the app without their phone number

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is making it easier to log in to your account
  • You will still need a phone number to sign up for WhatsApp
  • WhatsApp might soon let users share polls to channels
Advertisement

WhatsApp has begun testing a new feature that will allow users to add their email address to the app on iOS and Android smartphones, as the messaging platform continues to work on adding an alternative method of logging in to an account. Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also been spotted working on the ability to share a poll in channels. A feature tracker has shared details of how voting in WhatsApp channels will work, ahead of the arrival of the feature on the beta testing channel.

WhatsApp currently allows users to log in to their account by entering their phone number and receiving a one-time password (OTP). On WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.23.23.77 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.10 (via feature tracker WABetaInfo), the Meta-run messaging service is allowing users to enter their email address and verify it, as an alternative method of logging in to their account. Users are also informed that their email will remain private and is not shown to other users.

whatsapp email account feature wabetainfo whatsapp

Adding an email on WhatsApp beta for iOS (left) and Android
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

According to the feature tracker, the ability to log in using an email address will work as an alternative to receiving a login OTP via SMS. This can come in handy when a user is traveling and does not have an international roaming mobile plan. However, users will still need to provide a phone number to begin using the service.

In order to add your email to your WhatsApp account, you can open WhatsApp's settings menu and tap on Account > Email Address. After entering your email address, you will need to verify your email address in order to confirm that it belongs to you. Gadgets 360 was unable to confirm the presence of the email address field on the latest WhatsApp beta version from the Google Play store.

Meanwhile, WABetaInfo also spotted a new feature that is expected to make its way to the beta versions of the app in the future, but is currently in development. WhatsApp is working on the ability to share a poll on channels, but the feature will work in a slightly different manner, according to the feature tracker — votes from users will not be visible, in order to protect user privacy.

Currently, WhatsApp only allows you to click a photo and post it to your channel, or share an existing image from your smartphone. The ability to add a poll to a WhatsApp is expected to arrive in a future beta version of the app followed by an update on the stable channel once it has been tested..

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp beta, WhatsApp features, WhatsApp email feature, WhatsApp authentication
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Vivo X100 Pro Design Revealed Ahead of November 13 Launch, Shows Four Colourways
Poco X6 Pro Could Launch Soon in India; Reportedly Listed on BIS Website

Related Stories

WhatsApp Begins Beta Testing Email Address Verification; Working on Ability to Share Polls in Channels: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X6 Pro Reportedly Listed on BIS; India Launch Imminent
  2. Vivo X100 Pro's First Official Look Is Here: See Design
  3. OnePlus 12 Could Offer OnePlus 11's Wired Charging Speed
  4. Vivo X100 Price, Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Here
  5. Realme GT 5 Pro Tipped to Feature New Sony-LYTIA Camera Sensor
  6. Poco C65 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched at This Price
  7. These Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Will Receive Android 14 With One UI 6
  8. Redmi 12 5G Review
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Launch on This Date
  10. Invincible 2, The Railway Men, and More: 10 Biggest Web Series to Watch in November
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Ultra With SoC Details Spotted on Geekbench
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Renders Leak Again; Shows Familiar Design With Flat Display
  3. xAI, Elon Musk's AI Startup, to Be Integrated With X; Will Be Available as Standalone App
  4. Indian Developers Invest in Installing Residential EV Charges as Sales Soar
  5. WhatsApp Begins Beta Testing Email Address Verification; Working on Ability to Share Polls in Channels: Report
  6. Poco X6 Pro Could Launch Soon in India; Reportedly Listed on BIS Website
  7. Vivo X100 Pro Design Revealed Ahead of November 13 Launch, Shows Four Colourways
  8. Google Play Protect Real-Time Scanning Effective Against Several Malicious Apps: Report
  9. OnePlus 12 Allegedly Spotted on 3C Website With 100W Wired Fast Charging Support
  10. Samsung Galaxy A05 User Manual Spotted Online; May Launch in India Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »