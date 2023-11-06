Poco X6 series may launch soon in India. The lineup is expected to succeed the Poco X5 series, which was globally released earlier this year in February. It is likely to include a base Poco X6 and the Poco X6 Pro, similar to its preceding series. The company has not yet confirmed the launch of these smartphones or even announced the phones. Recently, these phones were said to have been spotted on the IMEI website. Now, the purported Poco X6 Pro has reportedly been spotted on one of India's certification sites.

According to TheTechOutlook report, the Poco X6 Pro was spotted recently on India's BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website. The report states that the handset was listed with the model number 23122PCD1I. Though the moniker is not found listed, the report adds that a phone with a similar model number was recently found on the IMEI website and was identified as the Poco X6 Pro.

The report also adds that the Poco X6 Pro is expected to launch as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13 Pro, while the base Poco X6 may be a rebranded Redmi Note 13 5G. The Redmi Note 13 models were released in China in September, alongside a third Redmi Note 13 Pro+ variant.

Meanwhile, the Poco X5 series was unveiled in February in the global market. The Poco X5 Pro 5G was launched in India the same month and was priced at Rs. 22,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB. The phone was also available in an 8GB + 256GB variant listed at Rs. 24,999. It is offered in Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Yellow colour options.

The base Poco X5 5G is also available in India in two storage options - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, which are priced at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. This model also comes in colourways of Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Yellow.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.