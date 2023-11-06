Technology News

Poco X6 Pro Could Launch Soon in India; Reportedly Listed on BIS Website

Poco X6 Pro is expected to succeed the Poco X5 Pro.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 November 2023 16:01 IST
Poco X6 Pro Could Launch Soon in India; Reportedly Listed on BIS Website

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X5 Pro is offered in Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Yellow colour options

Highlights
  • Poco X6 Pro is likely to launch alongside the base Poco X6
  • The handset could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13 Pro
  • The Poco X6 Pro was spotted with the model number 23122PCD1I
Advertisement

Poco X6 series may launch soon in India. The lineup is expected to succeed the Poco X5 series, which was globally released earlier this year in February. It is likely to include a base Poco X6 and the Poco X6 Pro, similar to its preceding series. The company has not yet confirmed the launch of these smartphones or even announced the phones. Recently, these phones were said to have been spotted on the IMEI website. Now, the purported Poco X6 Pro has reportedly been spotted on one of India's certification sites.

According to TheTechOutlook report, the Poco X6 Pro was spotted recently on India's BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website. The report states that the handset was listed with the model number 23122PCD1I. Though the moniker is not found listed, the report adds that a phone with a similar model number was recently found on the IMEI website and was identified as the Poco X6 Pro.

The report also adds that the Poco X6 Pro is expected to launch as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13 Pro, while the base Poco X6 may be a rebranded Redmi Note 13 5G. The Redmi Note 13 models were released in China in September, alongside a third Redmi Note 13 Pro+ variant.

Meanwhile, the Poco X5 series was unveiled in February in the global market. The Poco X5 Pro 5G was launched in India the same month and was priced at Rs. 22,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB. The phone was also available in an 8GB + 256GB variant listed at Rs. 24,999. It is offered in Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Yellow colour options.

The base Poco X5 5G is also available in India in two storage options - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, which are priced at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. This model also comes in colourways of Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Yellow.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco X5 Pro

Poco X5 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Great performance
  • Long battery life
  • Good main camera performance
  • Lightweight design
  • Bad
  • Still using Android 12
  • Average secondary rear cameras
  • Plastic build is a downgrade
Read detailed Poco X5 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X6 Pro, Poco X6 Pro India launch, Poco X6 Pro specifications, Poco X6 series, Poco X6, Poco, Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo X100 Pro Design Revealed Ahead of November 13 Launch, Shows Four Colourways
Indian Developers Invest in Installing Residential EV Charges as Sales Soar
Poco X6 Pro Could Launch Soon in India; Reportedly Listed on BIS Website
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X6 Pro Reportedly Listed on BIS; India Launch Imminent
  2. Vivo X100 Pro's First Official Look Is Here: See Design
  3. OnePlus 12 Could Offer OnePlus 11's Wired Charging Speed
  4. Vivo X100 Price, Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Here
  5. Realme GT 5 Pro Tipped to Feature New Sony-LYTIA Camera Sensor
  6. Poco C65 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched at This Price
  7. These Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Will Receive Android 14 With One UI 6
  8. Redmi 12 5G Review
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Launch on This Date
  10. Invincible 2, The Railway Men, and More: 10 Biggest Web Series to Watch in November
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Ultra With SoC Details Spotted on Geekbench
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Renders Leak Again; Shows Familiar Design With Flat Display
  3. xAI, Elon Musk's AI Startup, to Be Integrated With X; Will Be Available as Standalone App
  4. Indian Developers Invest in Installing Residential EV Charges as Sales Soar
  5. WhatsApp Begins Beta Testing Email Address Verification; Working on Ability to Share Polls in Channels: Report
  6. Poco X6 Pro Could Launch Soon in India; Reportedly Listed on BIS Website
  7. Vivo X100 Pro Design Revealed Ahead of November 13 Launch, Shows Four Colourways
  8. Google Play Protect Real-Time Scanning Effective Against Several Malicious Apps: Report
  9. OnePlus 12 Allegedly Spotted on 3C Website With 100W Wired Fast Charging Support
  10. Samsung Galaxy A05 User Manual Spotted Online; May Launch in India Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »