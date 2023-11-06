Technology News

Vivo X100 Pro is teased to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 November 2023 14:55 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Vivo

Vivo X100 Pro is already confirmed to come with Zeiss branded cameras

  • Vivo X100 Pro is expected to come with upgrades over Vivo X90 Pro
  • Vivo X90 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC
  • Vivo X100 Pro is all set to go official in China on November 13
Vivo X100 Pro is all set to go official in China on November 13 alongside the Vivo X100 and Vivo Watch 3. Just days ahead of the official launch, the Chinese smartphone brand has released official images, showing the design and colour options of the Vivo X100 Pro. The renders show four shades for the handset. The Vivo X100 Pro is already confirmed to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, Zeiss branded cameras, and V2 Imaging chip. 

Vivo shared our first official look at the vivo X100 Pro via its official Weibo handle. As mentioned, the renders reveal black, blue, white, and orange shades for the handset. The company is expected to market these colour options with different names. The blue colour features white elements inspired by star trails, while the orange variant seems to have a leather back. We can also see a massive camera island with four sensors and Zeiss branding. LED flash is placed above the camera island.

Vivo had already announced that the launch of Vivo X100 series and Vivo Watch 3 will take place on November 13. The launch event will begin at 7:00pm (4.30pm IST) in China. The Vivo X100 Pro is teased to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chip. It will come with a 1-inch main camera and V3 imaging chip.

The Vivo X100 Pro is expected to come with upgrades over Vivo X90 Pro (Review). The latter launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 84,999 for the sole 12GB RAM +256GB storage model. Vivo recently reduced the price of the Pro model by Rs. 10,000.

It packs a 6.78-inch (1,260x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED 3D curved display. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, coupled with Vivo's V2 chip, and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It is backed by a 4,870mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great primary and portrait cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Solid battery life, 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software experience
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Display misses out on LTPO tech
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
  • Selfie Portrait mode needs work
  • Heats up under load
  • Predecessor offered better value
Read detailed Vivo X90 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,870mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Further reading: Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Pro Specifications, Vivo X100 Series, Vivo
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy A05 User Manual Spotted Online; May Launch in India Soon

