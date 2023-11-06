Vivo X100 Pro is all set to go official in China on November 13 alongside the Vivo X100 and Vivo Watch 3. Just days ahead of the official launch, the Chinese smartphone brand has released official images, showing the design and colour options of the Vivo X100 Pro. The renders show four shades for the handset. The Vivo X100 Pro is already confirmed to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, Zeiss branded cameras, and V2 Imaging chip.

Vivo shared our first official look at the vivo X100 Pro via its official Weibo handle. As mentioned, the renders reveal black, blue, white, and orange shades for the handset. The company is expected to market these colour options with different names. The blue colour features white elements inspired by star trails, while the orange variant seems to have a leather back. We can also see a massive camera island with four sensors and Zeiss branding. LED flash is placed above the camera island.

Vivo had already announced that the launch of Vivo X100 series and Vivo Watch 3 will take place on November 13. The launch event will begin at 7:00pm (4.30pm IST) in China. The Vivo X100 Pro is teased to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chip. It will come with a 1-inch main camera and V3 imaging chip.

The Vivo X100 Pro is expected to come with upgrades over Vivo X90 Pro (Review). The latter launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 84,999 for the sole 12GB RAM +256GB storage model. Vivo recently reduced the price of the Pro model by Rs. 10,000.

It packs a 6.78-inch (1,260x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED 3D curved display. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, coupled with Vivo's V2 chip, and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It is backed by a 4,870mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

