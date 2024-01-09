Technology News

Dollar Steady, Bitcoin Holds Gains Ahead of Expected Spot ETF Approval

The Securities and Exchange Commission is anticipated to imminently approve spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF).

By Reuters | Updated: 9 January 2024 17:30 IST
Dollar Steady, Bitcoin Holds Gains Ahead of Expected Spot ETF Approval

Photo Credit: Reuters

Bitcoin recently reached a 21-month top of $47,281

Highlights
  • Bitcoin held near its strongest level since April 2022
  • A reading on US inflation is due later in the week
  • Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, fell 1.4 percent to $2,299
Advertisement

A decline in US consumer inflation expectations kept the dollar rally in check on Tuesday as traders reaffirmed their bets for a slew of Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin held near its strongest level since April 2022 on growing anticipation the Securities and Exchange Commission will imminently approve spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF).

The New York Fed's latest Survey of Consumer Expectations showed on Monday that US consumers' projection of inflation over the short run fell to the lowest level in nearly three years in December.

A reading on US inflation is due later in the week, which will likely provide further clarity on how much room the Fed has to ease rates this year.

"The big story... the catalyst, was the data regarding inflation expectations going forward," said Kyle Rodda, a senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

"While it's still a tight labour market, we're still seeing those sort of disinflationary impulses in the United States, which again raises the probability that the Fed will have capacity to cut rates fairly soon."

Futures point to around 135 basis points worth of easing priced in for the Fed this year, with approximately a 60 percent chance that they start cutting in March.

"The market is still trying to find its feet in terms of the trajectory and timing of the first US rate cut," said Kamal Sharma, senior G10 FX strategist at Bank of America, who expects the Fed to start cutting rates at the March meeting.

"Our base case scenario is for a soft landing, lower dollar, bull steepening and that broadly should be supportive of risk assets more generally," Sharma added.

The US dollar index , which measures the currency against a basket of six currencies, was little changed at 102.32, having risen 1 percent last week.

The euro last stood at $1.0947, away from its recent three-week low of $1.0877, while sterling slipped 0.1 percent to $1.2737.

In Asia, data on Tuesday showed core inflation in Japan's capital slowed for the second straight month in December, taking some pressure off the Bank of Japan to rush into exiting ultra-loose monetary policy.

The yen was little changed following the release, and was last at 143.90 per dollar.

The Aussie last bought $0.6703, away from its three-week low of $0.6641 hit last Friday. The kiwi slipped 0.2 percent to $0.6243 but remained some distance away from Friday's three-week trough of $0.6182.

Elsewhere, bitcoin stood at $46,713 (roughly Rs. 38.8 lakh), after having scaled a 21-month top of $47,281 (roughly Rs. 39.3 lakh) in the previous session.

A raft of investment managers had on Monday disclosed the fees they plan to charge for their proposed spot bitcoin ETFs, in another step toward approval this week by the US securities regulator.

"Investor expectations are justifiably high," said eToro global markets strategist Ben Laidler, citing increased engagement from the SEC.

"This suggests downside to a disappointing result, and some may be tempted to even ‘sell the news' on a positive outcome," Laidler added.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, fell 1.4 percent to $2,299 (roughly Rs. 1.9 lakh).

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Spot ETF, SEC
CoinDCX Hatches a Million Dollar Plan to Reap Advantages of India’s Crackdown on Foreign Exchanges

Related Stories

Dollar Steady, Bitcoin Holds Gains Ahead of Expected Spot ETF Approval
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series India Delivery and Sales Dates Tipped
  2. Poco X6 Pro Camera, Display Details Teased Ahead of January 11 Launch
  3. Vivo Y28 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Debuts in India:: See Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Gets a Price Cut in India: Check Revised Rates
  5. Moto G34 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  6. Oppo Reno 11 Series Promised to Get 3 Years of Android Version Upgrades
  7. Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Reno 11 Price Tipped; to Launch in India on This Date
  8. OnePlus Buds 3 With Active Noise Cancellation Launched at This Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Reportedly Gets a New 4GB + 128GB Variant in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra Might Debut at These Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. Dollar Steady, Bitcoin Holds Gains Ahead of Expected Spot ETF Approval
  2. iQoo Z9 Series Alleged Renders Tip Design, Might Feature Dual Rear Cameras
  3. CoinDCX Hatches a Million Dollar Plan to Reap Advantages of India’s Crackdown on Foreign Exchanges
  4. TCL 50 XL Nxtpaper 5G, 50 XE Nxtpaper 5G With Up to 6.8-Inch 120Hz Displays Unveiled at CES 2024
  5. Honor Magic 6 Series Design Teased in Official Renders; Colourways, Storage Options Confirmed
  6. CES 2024: Intel Unveils 14th Gen Mobile, Desktop Processors, Including New HX-Series for Gaming Laptops
  7. Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Reno 11 to Debut With Android 14-Based ColorOS 14 in India, Will Get 3 OS Upgrades
  8. MSI Claw A1M With Intel Core Ultra 7 Chip, 7-Inch Screen Launched at CES 2024; to Rival Steam Deck, ROG Ally
  9. Stranger Things Season 5 Finally Begins Production at Netflix, Show Shares Crew Picture
  10. Japan’s E-Commerce Major Mercari Plans to Open BTC Payments For Over 20 Million Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »