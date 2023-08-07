Technology News

'Really Rewarding': Gal Gadot on Serving Double Duty as Lead Actor and Producer on Netflix’s Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone follows intelligence operative Rachel Stone on a race to stop a hacker from stealing a nefarious world-threatening item.

By ANI | Updated: 7 August 2023 18:26 IST
'Really Rewarding': Gal Gadot on Serving Double Duty as Lead Actor and Producer on Netflix’s Heart of Stone

Photo Credit: Netflix

Gal Gadot in Netflix's Heart of Stone

Highlights
  • Heart of Stone also stars Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt
  • Bhatt plays a mysterious hacker, Keya Dhawan
  • Heart of Stone releases August 11 on Netflix

The upcoming action-packed drama Heart of Stone is extremely special to Gal Gadot. With the film, Gadot not only takes on the challenging role of the film's protagonist but also steps into the shoes of the producer.

Sharing her experience working on the project, Gadot in a statement said, “It's really fulfilling to do both, because not only do you have input over the project as a whole, but your role in the film as well. It is really rewarding. I especially liked being involved in the story from the very beginning. It has made the role of Rachel Stone feel much more personal. You want your audiences to be visually interested. I like to think of going to the movies as an opportunity to experience interesting places. Not everyone gets to go to amazing places like Iceland, Italy, Portugal, the UK, or Senegal. So beyond great action, you get to see these locations you may not otherwise experience.”

Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone also stars Jamie Dornan (Belfast) and Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi) in the lead roles.

The film revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot), a highly accomplished spy who is also secretly a member of the Charter, a covert organization that relies on advanced technology to thwart potential threats to global safety. What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats.

Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Bhatt), Rachel's two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.

Heart of Stone will drop on Netflix on August 11.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone

  • Release Date 11 August 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Thriller
  • Cast
    Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready
  • Director
    Tom Harper
  • Producer
    David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Gal Gadot, Jaron Varsano
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Heart of Stone, Netflix, Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt
Digital Personal Data Protection Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition: Details

Related Stories

'Really Rewarding': Gal Gadot on Serving Double Duty as Lead Actor and Producer on Netflix’s Heart of Stone
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to Launch on This Date
  2. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  3. iPhone 15 Could Face Challenges Despite New Hardware Upgrades: Report
  4. Netflix Subscription Plans Detailed: Price, Features, Devices, More
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Top Offers on ANC Headphones
  6. Top iPad, Apple Watch, Mac Mini Deals During Amazon's Great Freedom Sale
  7. Realme 11x 5G May Launch in India Soon: Colours, Storage Options Tipped
  8. WhatsApp's Latest Beta Allows Testers to Try New This New Voice Feature
  9. ISRO Releases First Images of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3: See Here
  10. Oppo A58 4G Price in India Tipped; May Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Beta Version Allows Testers to Try New Voice Chats, 'Send for Admin Review' Features
  2. 'Really Rewarding': Gal Gadot on Serving Double Duty as Lead Actor and Producer on Netflix’s Heart of Stone
  3. Vivo V29e India Launch Timeline, Renders Leaked, May Pack Snapdragon 400-Series SoC
  4. Digital Personal Data Protection Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition: Details
  5. ISRO Releases First Images of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3 After Entering Lunar Orbit
  6. iPhone 16 Pro Models to Feature Stacked Rear Camera Sensor Design: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Oppo A58 4G Said to Launch in India on August 8; Price, Sale Date, Specifications Tipped
  8. Meesho Posts First-Ever Profit, Plans IPO in 12 to 18 Months
  9. Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma to Buy 10.3 Percent Stake in Firm From Antfin Amid China Concerns
  10. Huobi Stirs Insolvency Speculation Amid Drop in Total Value Locked, Records $64 Million in Outflows: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.