The upcoming action-packed drama Heart of Stone is extremely special to Gal Gadot. With the film, Gadot not only takes on the challenging role of the film's protagonist but also steps into the shoes of the producer.

Sharing her experience working on the project, Gadot in a statement said, “It's really fulfilling to do both, because not only do you have input over the project as a whole, but your role in the film as well. It is really rewarding. I especially liked being involved in the story from the very beginning. It has made the role of Rachel Stone feel much more personal. You want your audiences to be visually interested. I like to think of going to the movies as an opportunity to experience interesting places. Not everyone gets to go to amazing places like Iceland, Italy, Portugal, the UK, or Senegal. So beyond great action, you get to see these locations you may not otherwise experience.”

Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone also stars Jamie Dornan (Belfast) and Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi) in the lead roles.

The film revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot), a highly accomplished spy who is also secretly a member of the Charter, a covert organization that relies on advanced technology to thwart potential threats to global safety. What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats.

Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Bhatt), Rachel's two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.

Heart of Stone will drop on Netflix on August 11.

