WhatsApp just made it a lot easier for you to use the app with one hand on your Android phone.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 30 March 2024 20:23 IST
Photo Credit: WhatsApp

The navigation tabs on WhatsApp are now located in the lower half of the screen

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has moved the location of the navigation tabs on Android
  • The four tabs were previously located above the chat list
  • The new tabs on WhatsApp will make the app easier to use with one hand
WhatsApp is now rolling out a notable change to the user interface for the app on Android smartphones. The Meta-owned messaging service has announced that has moved the four navigation tabs at the top of the screen to the bottom. The updated visual interface was enabled on the beta version of the app for the past few months, and is now being enabled for all users. The new design will also make it easy for users to switch between tabs while using the phone with one hand.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp announced the rollout of the new bottom navigation bar on Android. The service posted images of the older interface, which had four tabs — communities, chats, status, and calls — above the list of chats. With the latest update, users will see those tabs moved to the bottom along with icons, while the order might be rearranged.

This is one of the most noteworthy changes to the interface on WhatsApp for Android in a while, and puts the main navigation tabs in the app within reach of your thumb — this is especially handy if you only have one hand free. However, if you want to search for something, you'll still have to reach for the top of the screen. WhatsApp for iOS also shows the tabs at the bottom of the screen — there's a fifth one for the settings menu.

While the bottom navigation tabs might be finally rolling out to users after months of testing on the beta channel, WhatsApp is busy developing more features that could make their way to the app in the future. The messaging service is reportedly developing the ability to make international payments via the app using the NPCI's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India.  

The messaging service is also working on adding new AI-powered features to the app. WhatsApp is developing a feature that will let users provide text prompts to create stickers using artificial intelligence (AI) in the app. Similarly, WhatsApp was recently spotted developing AI-powered image editing features and a feature to ask Meta AI questions via the search bar on WhatsApp. These features are yet to be rolled out to users on both the stable and beta versions of WhatsApp.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
