WhatsApp is testing two new features that will make it easier to share longer videos as status updates and make faster peer-to-peer (P2P) payments via UPI. These new features were spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo on recent beta versions of WhatsApp for Android. When these features roll out to all user on the table channel, users will be able to share 60-second videos to their status, and quickly scan any QR code to send money to merchants or other users.

The feature tracker spotted the ability to upload videos that are up to 60 seconds in length on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.6 — the latest beta version of the app that is rolling out to users who have signed up to receive beta version of the app. This effectively doubles support for video uploads to status updates from the existing 30-second limit. However, WABetaInfo points out that viewers will also need to install the latest beta version to access these longer status updates.

The UPI QR code scanner on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.3

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.3, rolled out to beta testers shortly before the latest update, brings another feature that will allow users to make UPI payments with a couple of taps. Instead of tapping on the three-dot menu and selecting Payments > Scan payment QR code, beta testers can tap a dedicated QR code scanner shortcut above the main chat list. It is located to the left of the camera and search shortcuts at the top right corner of the screen.

The messaging service recently started blocking the ability to capture screenshots of users' profile photos on the latest version of the app for Android smartphones. While Pixel smartphones will capture an all-black screenshot, other Android phones will simply refuse to take a screengrab citing the device's security policy.

A recent beta version of WhatsApp for Android added the ability to pin multiple chats to the top of the screen. It will allow users to quickly access more conversations at the top of their chat list without searching for them. We can expect the new QR code scanner, longer status updates, and expanded chat pinning to roll out to all users on the stable channel with updates to the app in the coming weeks or months.

