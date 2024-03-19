Technology News
WhatsApp Begins Testing 60-Second Status Updates, QR Code Scanner Shortcut for UPI Payments

WhatsApp will soon let you make faster UPI payments via a new QR code scanner shortcut.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 March 2024 11:52 IST
WhatsApp Begins Testing 60-Second Status Updates, QR Code Scanner Shortcut for UPI Payments

WhatsApp will let users upload longer videos to their status with a future update

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is testing the ability to upload 60-second video status updates
  • The messaging app currently has a 30-second limit for videos on status
  • WhatsApp is also testing a new UPI QR code scanner shortcut
WhatsApp is testing two new features that will make it easier to share longer videos as status updates and make faster peer-to-peer (P2P) payments via UPI. These new features were spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo on recent beta versions of WhatsApp for Android. When these features roll out to all user on the table channel, users will be able to share 60-second videos to their status, and quickly scan any QR code to send money to merchants or other users.

The feature tracker spotted the ability to upload videos that are up to 60 seconds in length on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.6 — the latest beta version of the app that is rolling out to users who have signed up to receive beta version of the app. This effectively doubles support for video uploads to status updates from the existing 30-second limit. However, WABetaInfo points out that viewers will also need to install the latest beta version to access these longer status updates.

whatsapp qr code scanner shortcut wabetainfo whatsapp upi

The UPI QR code scanner on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.3
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.3, rolled out to beta testers shortly before the latest update, brings another feature that will allow users to make UPI payments with a couple of taps. Instead of tapping on the three-dot menu and selecting Payments > Scan payment QR code, beta testers can tap a dedicated QR code scanner shortcut above the main chat list. It is located to the left of the camera and search shortcuts at the top right corner of the screen.

The messaging service recently started blocking the ability to capture screenshots of users' profile photos on the latest version of the app for Android smartphones. While Pixel smartphones will capture an all-black screenshot, other Android phones will simply refuse to take a screengrab citing the device's security policy.

A recent beta version of WhatsApp for Android added the ability to pin multiple chats to the top of the screen. It will allow users to quickly access more conversations at the top of their chat list without searching for them. We can expect the new QR code scanner, longer status updates, and expanded chat pinning to roll out to all users on the stable channel with updates to the app in the coming weeks or months.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp beta, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp features
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
WhatsApp Begins Testing 60-Second Status Updates, QR Code Scanner Shortcut for UPI Payments
