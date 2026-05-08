Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Phones From OnePlus, iQOO, Redmi and More

Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering 24-hour early access to Amazon Prime members.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 May 2026 11:03 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Phones From OnePlus, iQOO, Redmi and More

OnePlus Nord 6 features a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • You can save up to Rs. 15,000 on your next handset
  • iQOO 15R features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
  • OnePlus Nord 6 was recently launched in India
Advertisement

Amazon Great Summer Sale is now live in India. While the deals are currently available for Amazon Prime members only, they will be available for everyone in a few hours. The ongoing sale event from the e-commerce giant brings discounts on electronics from various categories and price ranges, including smart home devices, microwaves, air conditioners, true wireless stereo (TWS), Bluetooth speakers, laptops, washing machines, and storage devices, providing an opportunity for customers to maximise their savings. Moreover, you can buy smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Oppo, iQOO, Redmi, Samsung, and Realme at relatively low prices.

While the latest Amazon Great Summer Sale is live, the e-commerce giant is offering smartphones and their accessories at up to 40 percent discounts. You can save up to Rs. 15,000 while buying your next handset. Apart from the direct price cuts, Amazon is also offering a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 9,500 with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Recently launched smartphones like the OnePlus Nord 6 and iQOO 15R are available at discounted prices of Rs. 38,998 and Rs. 44,998, respectively.

VoltAmazon Great Summer Sale Discussion
Explore More...

To help you make an informed buying decision, we have created a list of the best deals on smartphones that you can grab today, if you have an Amazon Prime membership. Even if you do not have a Prime subscription, you can start adding devices to your wishlist and place the order tomorrow when the Amazon Great Summer Sale starts for everyone. The figures mentioned below are effective prices, which could include exchange bonuses, cashback offers, and credit card discounts.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Phones

Model List Price Sale Price Buy Now
OnePlus Nord 6 (8GB+256GB) Rs. 52,999 Rs. 38,998 Buy Now
OnePlus 13 (16GB+512GB) Rs. 79,999 Rs. 69,998 Buy Now
Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G (12GB+256GB) Rs. 74,999 Rs. 67,999 Buy Now
iQOO Neo 10 (8GB+256GB) Rs. 45,999 Rs. 34,999 Buy Now
iQOO 15R (8GB+256GB) Rs. 53,990 Rs. 44,998 Buy Now
Redmi Note 15 5G Rs. 26,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 37,249 Buy Now
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 27,499 Buy Now
Redmi A7 Pro 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 11,999 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 90 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 18,499 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Rs. 24,999 Rs. 12,749 Buy Now
Realme Narzo Power 5G Rs. 35,999 Rs. 25,998 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, flagship-grade display
  • Strong, consistent everyday performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Strong value-for-money proposition
  • Bad
  • Cameras are decent, not segment-leading
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2272 pixels
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP65-rated design
  • Bright 144Hz display with excellent touch sensitivity
  • Capable primary camera
  • Excellent battery life with very fast charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • Remains cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Design could have been more exciting
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
  • Ultrawide video capture limited to 1080p 30fps
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10 (2025) review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO 15R

iQOO 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Outstanding performance for its price
  • Smooth 144Hz AMOLED display
  • Outstanding battery life and charging speeds
  • Long software support commitment
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Some pre-installed apps remain
Read detailed iQOO 15R review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2750 pixels
Redmi Note 15 5G

Redmi Note 15 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Good Battery Life
  • Bad
  • Cameras are inconsistent
  • No HDR playback support
  • Bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5520mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent day-to-day performance
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Good Battery Life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • Ships with Android 15
  • Bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Decent build quality
  • Strong battery life
  • Good main camera output
  • Bad
  • Still runs Android 15 out of the box
  • Average performance
  • Not value for money
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6580mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Redmi A7 Pro 5G

Redmi A7 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 32-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Realme Narzo Power 5G

Realme Narzo Power 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 10001mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon, OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus 13, iQOO 15R, Oppo Reno 15 Pro, iQOO Neo 10, Redmi Note 15, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 15 Pro, Realme Narzo 90, Realme Narzo Power, Realme Narzo 100 Lite
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Here Are the Best Deals on  Air Conditioners From Leading Brands

Related Stories

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Phones From OnePlus, iQOO, Redmi and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale Is Live: Best Tech Deals
  2. Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Phone Deals on OnePlus, iQOO, Redmi and More
  3. Google Launches Fitbit Air as a Competitor to Whoop
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Review
  5. Flipkart SASA LELE Sale 2026: Top Realme Smartphones to Buy During the Upcoming Sale
  6. OTT Releases This Week (May 4 - May 10): Dacoit, Lukkhe, Citadel Season 2, and More
  7. Apple Spotlights Four Swift Student Challenge Apps Ahead of WWDC 2026
  8. Vivo X300 FE vs iPhone 17 vs Xiaomi 17: Price, Features Compared
  9. Anthropic Releases Claude Add-Ins for Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and Word
  10. WhatsApp Launches Business AI Features for Small Businesses in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Forecasts Lower Gaming Business Sales Amid Memory Price Surge
  2. WhatsApp Launches Business AI With Automated Customer Support for Small Businesses in India
  3. Anthropic’s Microsoft 365 Integration Expands With Claude for Excel, PowerPoint and Word
  4. Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Smart TV Deals From Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, TCL and More
  5. Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Samsung Smartphones Like Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy A56 and More
  6. Vivo X Fold 6 Tipped to Launch With MediaTek Chip Instead of Snapdragon; Could Bring Major Camera Upgrade
  7. Microsoft Says It Will Share More on Project Helix, the Next-Gen Xbox Console, Later This Year
  8. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Here Are the Best Deals on  Air Conditioners From Leading Brands
  9. Apple Could Discontinue Cheapest MacBook Neo Model Due to Rising DRAM Prices, Analyst Claims
  10. Apple Spotlights Four Swift Student Challenge Apps Ahead of WWDC 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »