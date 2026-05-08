Amazon Great Summer Sale is now live in India. While the deals are currently available for Amazon Prime members only, they will be available for everyone in a few hours. The ongoing sale event from the e-commerce giant brings discounts on electronics from various categories and price ranges, including smart home devices, microwaves, air conditioners, true wireless stereo (TWS), Bluetooth speakers, laptops, washing machines, and storage devices, providing an opportunity for customers to maximise their savings. Moreover, you can buy smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Oppo, iQOO, Redmi, Samsung, and Realme at relatively low prices.

While the latest Amazon Great Summer Sale is live, the e-commerce giant is offering smartphones and their accessories at up to 40 percent discounts. You can save up to Rs. 15,000 while buying your next handset. Apart from the direct price cuts, Amazon is also offering a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 9,500 with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Recently launched smartphones like the OnePlus Nord 6 and iQOO 15R are available at discounted prices of Rs. 38,998 and Rs. 44,998, respectively.

To help you make an informed buying decision, we have created a list of the best deals on smartphones that you can grab today, if you have an Amazon Prime membership. Even if you do not have a Prime subscription, you can start adding devices to your wishlist and place the order tomorrow when the Amazon Great Summer Sale starts for everyone. The figures mentioned below are effective prices, which could include exchange bonuses, cashback offers, and credit card discounts.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Phones

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.