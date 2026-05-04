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WhatsApp Could Soon Begin Testing Redesigned Liquid Glass UI for Chats on iOS: Report

Alongside the chat interface, WhatsApp is also said to be working on a voice note player that fits the same design style.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 May 2026 19:46 IST
WhatsApp Could Soon Begin Testing Redesigned Liquid Glass UI for Chats on iOS: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Grant Davies

The rollout of the Liquid Glass UI is still gradual

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Highlights
  • WhatsApp redesign aims for consistent app wide experience
  • WhatsApp chat UI may get transparent navigation bar
  • WhatsApp works on new UI with smoother animations
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WhatsApp may be working on bringing its Liquid Glass design to the chat interface, continuing its broader visual refresh on iOS. The update is expected to introduce a cleaner look with translucent elements, layered depth effects, and smoother animations. While parts of the app have already started adopting this design, the chat screen still follows the older layout. Early details suggest WhatsApp is aiming for a more consistent experience across the app, but the feature is still in development and not yet available for testing.

WhatsApp Liquid Glass Update Could Redesign Chat Experience

A new post reveals how the upcoming changes to WhatsApp's design could extend the Liquid Glass design to the chat screen, according to WABetaInfo. This includes updates to key areas like the chat bar and navigation bar. Although the feature is not live yet, early previews give a sense of how the updated interface might look.

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The WhatsApp chat bar is expected to stay at the bottom, but it may appear as a floating element with a translucent, glass-like finish. This design could reflect elements behind it, adding a sense of depth. WhatsApp is also said to be refining controls in this area, including the button that lets users jump to the latest message in a conversation.

The redesigned chat UI on WhatsApp
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The navigation bar in WhatsApp may also see a redesign. Reports suggest it could become transparent, allowing parts of the chat and wallpaper to remain visible underneath. A subtle fade effect may be added to keep text readable while maintaining the layered look.

The rollout of the Liquid Glass UI is still gradual, according to the report. Not all users have received it yet, and even where it is available, the chat screen has not fully adopted the new design. This suggests WhatsApp is still refining the experience and checking performance before expanding it further.

Alongside the chat interface, WhatsApp is also said to be working on other elements, such as a voice note player that fits the same design style. The wider rollout of Liquid Glass may depend on these updates being ready. Once testing is complete, the updated chat interface is expected to reach beta users first before a broader release.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, Meta, Liquid Design, WhatsApp Liquid Design
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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