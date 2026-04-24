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WhatsApp Is Finally Working on Adding Support for Android's Notification Bubbles Feature

Google brought Notification Bubbles to Android in 2020, and it looks like WhatsApp users will finally be able to access the useful messaging feature.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2026 20:06 IST
WhatsApp Is Finally Working on Adding Support for Android's Notification Bubbles Feature

Photo Credit: Google

Notification bubbles were first offered to developers on Android 10 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Notification bubbles may keep chats visible across apps
  • WhatsApp may improve multitasking with this feature
  • The feature is still under development and not in beta
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WhatsApp could soon change how chats appear for Android users with a new notification bubbles feature. A recent report suggests the platform is working on a system that keeps conversations accessible while using other apps. The feature is still in development and is not yet available for testing. It is expected to improve how users handle messages without constantly switching screens, while also aligning more closely with Android's native interface and multitasking tools.

WhatsApp Could Soon Offer Messenger-Like Chat Bubbles on Android

According to a recent post by the feature tracker WABetaInfo, the messaging app is working on support for notification bubbles on Android. The feature is expected to show chats as floating icons on the screen, keeping conversations accessible across apps. Users may be able to tap on a bubble to open a compact chat window and reply without opening the full app.

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Notification bubbles on WhatsApp visualised by the feature tracker (tap to expand)
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

This approach is similar to the chat heads seen in Facebook Messenger. The feature is still under development and is not available in any beta version yet. It is expected to arrive in a future update, likely rolling out first to select Android beta users before a wider release. iOS doesn't support notifications bubbles, so users with an iPhone won't be able to use the feature.

The feature is likely to rely on Android's notification system. When a message arrives from an individual or group chat, a floating bubble may appear even if another app is in use. The bubble is expected to show the sender's profile picture along with a WhatsApp indicator. Tapping it should open a smaller chat interface for quick replies, and users may have the option to disable the feature if needed.

The report adds that this is part of a broader effort to improve how messaging works within the system. WhatsApp is said to be exploring changes that make conversations feel quicker and more integrated with Android. Notification bubbles are expected to help keep chats active and easy to access without interrupting what the user is doing.

Although notification bubbles are supported on most Android phones, the feature is more reliable on handsets running Android 11 and newer, as older versions of Android require the "draw over other apps" permission. WhatsApp may, therefore, restrict the feature to supported Android devices. 

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp Notification, WhatsApp Features, Facebook Messenger, Meta
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

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