Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Smart TV Deals From Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, TCL and More

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Smart TV Deals From Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, TCL and More

Customers can also avail of bank offers, cashback deals, and savings through partnered payment options during Amazon's Great Summer Sale.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 May 2026 12:34 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Smart TV Deals From Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, TCL and More

Photo Credit: Samsung

Amazon’s Great Summer Sale includes discounts across a wide range of smart TVs from brands like Samsung

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung 65-inch 4K TV drops to Rs. 74,990
  • Sony BRAVIA 2 II TV receives a major price cut
  • Xiaomi offers discounts on multiple 4K smart TVs
Advertisement

Amazon has rolled out discounts on smart TVs, appliances, and other electronics as part of the ongoing Great Summer Sale. The sale is now live for all customers, while Prime members get access to additional benefits and exclusive coupon offers. Buyers can find price cuts of up to 65 percent on selected TVs and home appliances across different brands and categories. Alongside direct discounts, Amazon is also providing bank offers, cashback deals, and savings through partnered payment options. The sale includes limited-period promotions on a wide range of products listed on the platform.

HDFC Bank card users can avail a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 9,500 on eligible purchases, subject to terms and conditions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can also receive flat 10 percent savings during the sale. Amazon is additionally offering cashback of Rs. 250 on purchases worth Rs. 2,500 through eligible payment methods. Prime members get access to extra benefits, including exclusive coupons on more than two lakh products listed during the sale period.

Amazon Great Summer Sale Discussion
Explore More...

Top Smart TV Deals During the Amazon Great Summer Sale

Amazon's Great Summer Sale includes discounts across a wide range of smart TVs from brands such as Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, LG, TCL, Lumio, and VW. Among the higher-end deals, the Samsung 65-inch Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is listed at Rs. 74,990 instead of Rs. 1,24,900, while Sony's Bravia 2 II 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV has dropped to Rs. 60,990 from Rs. 99,000.

Xiaomi's 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Quantum Dot Mini LED TV is currently available for Rs. 51,999, and the LG UA82 AI Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV can be purchased at Rs. 40,990 during the sale. Buyers can also pick up the Lumio Vision 7 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for Rs. 36,999 and the Xiaomi FX Pro QLED 55-inch 4K Smart TV for Rs. 33,999.

The sale also brings price cuts on more affordable smart TVs across Full HD and 4K categories. TCL's 43-inch 4K UHD Metal Bezel Less Smart TV is available at Rs. 24,990, while Samsung's Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD 43-inch Smart TV is selling for Rs. 27,240.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi's 43-inch Full HD Smart Google TV has been discounted to Rs. 20,999, and the TCL V5C Series 40-inch Full HD Smart TV is currently priced at Rs. 17,990. Buyers looking for a budget option can also consider the VW Spectra Series 43-inch Full HD Smart TV, which is listed at Rs. 14,499 during the ongoing Amazon sale.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung 65-inch Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Rs. 1,24,900 Rs. 74,990 Buy Here
Sony Bravia 2 II 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Rs. 99,000 Rs. 60,990 Buy Here
Xiaomi 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Quantum Dot Mini LED TV Rs. 89,999 Rs. 51,999 Buy Here
Lumio Vision 7 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Rs. 68,999 Rs. 36,999 Buy Here
LG UA82 AI Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Rs. 66,290 Rs. 40,990 Buy Here
Xiaomi FX Pro QLED 55-inch 4K Smart TV Rs. 62,999 Rs. 33,999 Buy Here
TCL 43-inch 4K UHD Metal Bezel Less Smart TV Rs. 52,900 Rs. 24,990 Buy Here
Samsung Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD 43-inch Smart TV Rs. 39,500 Rs. 27,240 Buy Here
TCL V5C Series 40-inch Full HD Smart TV Rs. 35,990 Rs. 17,990 Buy Here
Xiaomi 43-inch Full HD Smart Google TV Rs. 34,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Here
VW Spectra Series 43-inch Full HD Smart TV Rs. 29,999 Rs. 14,499 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 deals, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offers, Amazon sale, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Microsoft Says It Will Share More on Project Helix, the Next-Gen Xbox Console, Later This Year

Related Stories

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Smart TV Deals From Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, TCL and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale Is Live: Best Tech Deals
  2. OTT Releases This Week (May 4 - May 10): Dacoit, Lukkhe, Citadel Season 2, and More
  3. Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Samsung Galaxy Smartphones
  4. Google Launches Fitbit Air as a Competitor to Whoop
  5. Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Phone Deals on OnePlus, iQOO, Redmi and More
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Review
  7. Google Health App Replaces Fitbit App as Health Coach Rolls Out in India
  8. Flipkart SASA LELE Sale 2026: Top Realme Smartphones to Buy During the Upcoming Sale
  9. Sony Sells 1.5 Million PS5 Units in Q4 FY2025
  10. WhatsApp Launches Business AI Features for Small Businesses in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Forecasts Lower Gaming Business Sales Amid Memory Price Surge
  2. WhatsApp Launches Business AI With Automated Customer Support for Small Businesses in India
  3. Anthropic’s Microsoft 365 Integration Expands With Claude for Excel, PowerPoint and Word
  4. Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Smart TV Deals From Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, TCL and More
  5. Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Samsung Smartphones Like Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy A56 and More
  6. Vivo X Fold 6 Tipped to Launch With MediaTek Chip Instead of Snapdragon; Could Bring Major Camera Upgrade
  7. Microsoft Says It Will Share More on Project Helix, the Next-Gen Xbox Console, Later This Year
  8. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Here Are the Best Deals on  Air Conditioners From Leading Brands
  9. Apple Could Discontinue Cheapest MacBook Neo Model Due to Rising DRAM Prices, Analyst Claims
  10. Apple Spotlights Four Swift Student Challenge Apps Ahead of WWDC 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »