WhatsApp Companion Mode for iPhone Now Rolling Out: How to Link Multiple iOS devices

WhatsApp users on iOS can now link their iPhone to their primary smartphone.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 May 2023 13:53 IST
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

You can follow a five-step process to link your iPhone to another device running WhatsApp

Highlights
  • WhatsApp Companion Mode was announced last month
  • Users on iOS can now link an iPhone to their primary smartphone
  • Users can link up to four devices with WhatsApp's companion mode

WhatsApp Companion Mode has begun to roll out to iOS users, a month after the feature was announced by the messaging platform. The companion mode allows you to link up to four other devices, including smartphones. Messages received on the primary smartphone are also delivered on these linked devices. While WhatsApp beta testers on Android had access to the companion mode when it was announced, support for the feature on iOS is now rolling out widely as part of the latest update.

The rollout of WhatsApp Companion Mode on iOS was spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo. The Meta-owned messaging service is now rolling out an update to WhatsApp for iOS 23.10.76 via the App Store, which adds an option to link your iPhone with another, "primary" smartphone.

The changelog for the WhatsApp for iOS 23.10.76 update states that the feature is rolling out and you can log out of your existing WhatsApp account and set up your iPhone as a linked device. You will need to have WhatsApp installed and registered with a phone number on another smartphone.

WhatsApp's companion mode feature has cross platform support, which means you can link your iPhone to your existing WhatsApp account on Android and vice versa. You will have limited access to your WhatsApp account on a secondary device, but you can access chats and archived chats on any linked device.

In order to link your iPhone running the latest version of WhatsApp to another smartphone, you can follow these steps:

  1. Open WhatsApp on your iPhone after installing or updating to WhatsApp for iOS 23.10.76.
  2. Tap Or link this device to an existing account and wait for a QR code to be displayed.
  3. Open WhatsApp on your primary smartphone and tap the settings (iOS) or three-dot menu icon (Android) and tap on Linked Devices.
  4. Choose the option Link with QR code.
  5. Scan the QR code displayed on your iPhone using your other smartphone to complete the linking process.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Companion Mode
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
