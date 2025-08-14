WhatsApp appears to be working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) based feature. The Meta-owned messaging platform is reportedly developing a new Writing Help assistant feature designed to offer writing suggestions for users. This update, powered by AI Private Processing, enables users to craft and respond to messages quickly. The feature has been spotted on the latest WhatsApp for Android beta release, which is available via the Google Play Beta programme. The Writing Help is said to be optional.

According to a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is experimenting with the AI-powered Writing Help assistant feature, designed to let users refine their messages before sending. The tool provides suggestions in different tones, allowing users to customise their messages. This feature is reportedly in early testing and was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.23.7 update, which is available through the Google Play Beta programme.

Here's How WhatsApp's Writing Help Assistant Feature Works

The Writing Help assistant reportedly uses Meta's Private Processing technology. The AI-related requests are said to be processed through encrypted connections and anonymous routing, preventing any link between the request and the user's identity. The new functionality will reportedly generate multiple suggestions for a message without storing the content or any related data.

Photo Credit: Wabetainfo

The report includes screenshots showing the Writing Help assistant tool, offering a glimpse of what the feature might look like when it goes live. According to the screenshots, when Private Processing is enabled, users will see the sticker icon replaced by a pen icon after typing a few words, indicating the Writing Help feature. Tapping it allows users to get suggestions from Meta AI to improve the tone, clarity, or grammar of their texts. If the user doesn't proceed, the message stays on the device. Only when confirmed, the text will be reportedly sent for AI-based enhancement. Private Processing then analyses the message, generates several suggestions, and sends back a private response to the user's device.

Writing Help reportedly offers three AI-generated suggestions in one of five tones — Rephrase, Professional, Funny, Supportive, and Proofread. More tones could be added later. Users can choose to keep their original message or send an AI-enhanced version, without the recipient knowing it was AI-assisted.

The report notes that WhatsApp will never change or send messages using AI without the user's clear consent. Writing Help processes only the selected message, not the entire chat. The feature is said to be optional, and when Private Processing is turned off by default, the feature will not work unless the user enables it manually in the app settings.

As mentioned, the feature is currently available to a small group of beta users for testing and feedback. It is likely to be available in an upcoming WhatsApp update. It may also get updated before the final release.