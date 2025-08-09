WhatsApp for Android is said to be testing a new feature for users that will allow them to send motion photos. As per the feature tracker, the new feature was spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp and might be available to some beta testers. With this, users can send motion photos, which capture the audio and movement before and after a shot is taken. Separately, the instant messaging platform is also said to be working on usernames that users can share with others instead of their phone numbers.

WhatsApp Might Soon Support Motion Photos

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is testing support for motion photos. The new feature was first spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.22.29 update, which is now available on Google Play. Beta testers should be able to access the feature and try it out. It can take up to a few days before rolling out to all beta testers.

Motion photos in WhatsApp

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on screenshots shared by the feature tracker, motion photos will be denoted by a new icon with a play button surrounded by a ring with a small circle. This icon will be shown on the image selection interface, where users can select images from their gallery to send to another user or a group.

The new icon is visible in the top right corner, and tapping it will allow users to send an image as a motion photo. WhatsApp describes motion photos as “a recording of the moments before & after a photo was taken.” The instant messaging platform will also support audio in these recordings.

Notably, motion photos is a feature available on many Android smartphones. Samsung ships this capability as Motion Photos, while Google ships it in Pixel smartphones as Top Shot. Users will only be able to send these recordings if their device supports it inherently. However, even if a device does not allow users to capture motion photos, they can still view them when others send them.

Once this feature is rolled out to all users, it will eliminate the issue where sending motion photos would convert them into video files. There is no word from WhatsApp on when it could be taken out of beta.