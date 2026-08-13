WhatsApp appears to be preparing to add chat themes with animated wallpapers to the iOS version. This update would let you personalise the messaging experience by changing background themes and wallpapers and setting the bubble colour for every theme. The Meta-owned messaging app is said to introduce three different categories for chat themes. The feature is reportedly currently in development.

WhatsApp Could Bring Animated Wallpapers to Chat Themes

As spotted by WhatsApp feature tracker Wabetainfo, the messaging platform is testing chat themes with animated wallpapers on iOS. It is said to be available in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.31.10.74 update, which is available on TestFlight.

WhatsApp will reportedly bring Featured, Doodle, and Minimal categories for chat themes. The featured themes category is said to include animated wallpapers. The animation could be minimal and is expected to make the background dynamic without drawing attention away from the conversation. With this update, users can differentiate chats with more themes. The report also includes a screenshot showing how the new themes will appear.

The WhatsApp doodle chat theme will reportedly include doodle patterns, while the minimal theme is said to show a plain background with fewer distractions. WhatsApp could show bubble colours aligned with all themes. The chat themes are likely to work the same way on both iOS and Android. It is likely to be available in a future version of the app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp announced several new updates to its platform recently. The messaging app enhanced its poll feature, allowing users to set voting deadlines and allow anonymous responses. It also launched an @all mentions feature, which lets users notify everyone in a group with a single tag.

WhatsApp also allow users to create a new group chat from an existing group without having to select and add participants again. In addition, WhatsApp rolled out audio call and video call support on its Web version. The calls are said to be end-to-end encrypted.