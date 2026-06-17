WhatsApp could soon allow users to send voice messages without opening the app, according to details spotted in a beta version of its Android application. The messaging platform is reportedly developing a dedicated home screen widget that would let users record and share voice notes directly from their device's home screen. The feature is still under development and has not been released to beta testers yet. The reported addition follows WhatsApp's recent efforts to expand its collection of Android home screen widgets with shortcuts for frequently used features.

WhatsApp Could Simplify Voice Messaging With New Android Widget

WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo said in a post that the company is working on a new Android home screen widget focused on voice messages. The feature was reportedly discovered in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.24.2, which is available through the Google Play Store.

The feature is expected to let users record a voice note from the home screen and share it with selected contacts after recording.

Preview materials shared by the feature tracker suggest the shortcut will initially appear in a compact 3x1 format, with support for resizing once added to the home screen.

The feature could streamline a process that currently requires users to open WhatsApp, enter a conversation, and then record a voice note. It may also reduce the need to repeatedly forward recordings, as users could be able to share the same voice message with multiple recipients at the time of sending.

WABetaInfo also suggests recordings created through the widget could be shared as WhatsApp status updates. The feature tracker noted that the shortcut could be particularly useful for people who frequently communicate through voice messages.

The new widget joins another home-screen feature that WhatsApp is already working on. The company is reportedly developing a home screen widget for status updates that would display recent status activity and provide a shortcut to create new status posts. The status widget is also still under development and has not yet been released.

The post states that WhatsApp is increasingly focusing on home screen widgets to provide quicker access to commonly used functions without requiring users to launch the application. Both the status widget and the voice message widget are designed around features that many users access regularly.

The voice message widget is reportedly still under development and not currently available for testing. The feature tracker noted that WhatsApp has not announced a timeline for its release, though it could arrive in a future beta update before reaching the app's stable version.