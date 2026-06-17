The Vivo Y500 4G is officially confirmed to launch soon. Vivo has also revealed several key specifications of the smartphone, including details about its display and battery. The launch announcement comes shortly after the phone was spotted on the Google Play Console database. The Vivo Y500 4G is confirmed to feature an AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution. The 5G variant of Vivo Y500 has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC under the hood.

Vivo Y500 4G Expected to Launch in Nepal Soon

Vivo started teasing the launch of the Vivo Y500 4G smartphone in Nepal through its official Instagram account. The teasers confirm that the handset will have a 1.5K Infinity AMOLED display and an 8,100mAh BlueVolt battery. While the company has yet to reveal a launch date, the promotional posts suggest that it may not be far off.

The Vivo Y500 4G is teased to run on an "ultra-smooth processor," although the chipset name is not revealed. The teasers show the phone in white colourways with a vertically aligned rear camera module.

The Vivo Y500 4G was recently spotted on the Google Play Console with a Unisoc T7300 processor. It is likely to feature Android 16 and 8 GB of RAM.

The 5G variant of Vivo Y500 was launched in China in September last year with an initial price tag of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 17,000). It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

On the rear, the Vivo Y500 has a dual camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it boasts an 8-megapixel front camera. It has an 8,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and has IP68 + IP69 + IP69+ ratings for dust and water resistance.