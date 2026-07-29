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WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Home Screen Voice Message Widget for Android Users

WhatsApp had previously previewed the widget while it was still in development.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 July 2026 19:36 IST
WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Home Screen Voice Message Widget for Android Users

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp reportedly lets users resize the new widget

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Highlights
  • Android Beta users can record voice notes from the home screen
  • Users can pause or resume recordings before sending
  • An in-chat notice promotes the new widget
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WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new home screen widget for voice messages on Android, giving some beta testers a quicker way to record and share voice notes. The feature lets users begin recording without opening a chat and send the finished message to multiple recipients at once. It also includes controls to pause, resume, discard or confirm recordings before sharing. The widget is currently available to some users running the latest WhatsApp beta for Android.

WhatsApp Android Beta Gets New Home Screen Voice Recording Widget

According to a WABetaInfo report, the feature is rolling out with WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.30.2, available through the Google Play Store. The publication says the widget is currently reaching some beta testers and is expected to expand to more users over the coming weeks.

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WhatsApp had previously previewed the widget while it was still in development. With the latest beta release, eligible users can now add it to their home screen, record a voice message, and select one or more recipients to send it to.

The widget has a default size of 3x1 and can be repositioned or resized after it is added, according to the report. It is not automatically placed on the home screen, so users must add it manually through the Android widget picker.

According to the report, tapping the widget opens a dedicated recording interface with options to pause, resume, discard or confirm a voice note. After the recording is confirmed, WhatsApp displays a contact picker that lets users share the same message with multiple recipients in a single step.

The report also notes that the feature is designed to reduce the number of steps required to send an identical voice note to multiple contacts. Instead of recording the message in a single conversation and forwarding it repeatedly, users can record it once and select all recipients before sending.

The report further states that WhatsApp is introducing an in-chat notice to highlight the new widget. The prompt appears after a voice message is recorded and directs users to add the shortcut from the Android widget menu, making the feature easier to discover.

The widget is currently limited to some beta testers on the latest Android beta build. WhatsApp has not announced a timeline for a wider release, although the phased rollout suggests broader availability is expected in the future.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta, Android
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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