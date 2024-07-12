WhatsApp for Android is testing a new feature which may let users transcribe voice messages, according to a report. It was spotted by a feature tracker in a beta version of the WhatsApp app for the Android platform. With this, users may be able to generate transcriptions for voice messages they have sent and received. A similar feature was reportedly introduced on the WhatsApp beta for iOS a few months ago, and it is now said to be making its way to the Android platform too.

Voice Message Transcriptions

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, a new banner may appear below a voice transcription, asking the user if they wish to get a transcription of the voice message they have sent or received. As per the claims, the feature was spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta app version 2.24.15.5.

Voice Message Transcription Feature on WhatsAppq

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The feature is speculated to prove useful in situations where listening to audio recordings isn't a possibility on the instant messaging platform. Furthermore, users who exchange lengthy voice messages may be able to better understand by getting a transcription. The voice message transcription feature is said to support five languages: English, Hindi, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, and Spanish.

The feature tracker claims that the voice message transcription option is available to some beta testers who are on the latest version of WhatsApp for Android beta via the Google Play Beta program. Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to verify the availability of this feature on WhatsApp beta for Android. However, it is possible that it may be rolling out to users slowly.

Other Features

WhatsApp is reported to be testing another feature – a dedicated video note mode for the camera interface. With this change, a button for recording video notes may appear in the camera UI alongside the existing Video and Photo options. It is said to have been spotted in the beta build of WhatsApp on both Android and iOS platforms.