WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Transcription Feature for Voice Messages

The feature is speculated to prove useful in situations where listening to audio recordings on WhatsApp isn’t a possibility.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 July 2024 11:47 IST
WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Transcription Feature for Voice Messages

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Anton

Message voice transcription was previously reported to be rolled out to WhatsApp for iOS beta app in May.

Highlights
  • Voice message transcription is reportedly being tested by WhatsApp
  • The feature is reported in WhatsApp for Android beta 2.24.15.5
  • It is said to support message transcription in five languages
WhatsApp for Android is testing a new feature which may let users transcribe voice messages, according to a report. It was spotted by a feature tracker in a beta version of the WhatsApp app for the Android platform. With this, users may be able to generate transcriptions for voice messages they have sent and received. A similar feature was reportedly introduced on the WhatsApp beta for iOS a few months ago, and it is now said to be making its way to the Android platform too.

Voice Message Transcriptions

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, a new banner may appear below a voice transcription, asking the user if they wish to get a transcription of the voice message they have sent or received. As per the claims, the feature was spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta app version 2.24.15.5.

whatsapp voice message Voice Message Transcription Feature on WhatsApp

Voice Message Transcription Feature on WhatsAppq
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The feature is speculated to prove useful in situations where listening to audio recordings isn't a possibility on the instant messaging platform. Furthermore, users who exchange lengthy voice messages may be able to better understand by getting a transcription. The voice message transcription feature is said to support five languages: English, Hindi, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, and Spanish.

The feature tracker claims that the voice message transcription option is available to some beta testers who are on the latest version of WhatsApp for Android beta via the Google Play Beta program. Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to verify the availability of this feature on WhatsApp beta for Android. However, it is possible that it may be rolling out to users slowly.

Other Features

WhatsApp is reported to be testing another feature – a dedicated video note mode for the camera interface. With this change, a button for recording video notes may appear in the camera UI alongside the existing Video and Photo options. It is said to have been spotted in the beta build of WhatsApp on both Android and iOS platforms.

Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for Android Beta
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Comment
