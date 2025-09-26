Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Said to be Testing a Feature Which Lets You Select Who Can Reshare Your Status Updates

WhatsApp Said to be Testing a Feature Which Lets You Select Who Can Reshare Your Status Updates

Once enabled, only the recipients within the selected privacy filters will be able to reshare the status updates on their own feed.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 September 2025 09:39 IST
WhatsApp Said to be Testing a Feature Which Lets You Select Who Can Reshare Your Status Updates

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

The feature might be rolled out for testing purposes to a wider audience over the coming weeks

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The feature is reported in WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.25.27.5
  • A new Allow Sharing toggle lets others reshare status updates
  • Users can restrict resharing by selecting specific contacts
Advertisement

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature for its Android app, which will give users more control over their status updates. According to a feature tracker, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform will introduce an option that allows the original author to select and manage who can reshare their status updates, once the option is enabled. WhatsApp says that when a status update is reshared, information about the original author will not be visible.

Status Update Resharing on WhatsApp

Feature tracker WABetaInfo reported that the option to control status resharing was discovered in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.27.5, which has been designated as a compatible update. The Meta Platforms-owned instant messaging client might be developing it for release in a future version of the app.

wabetainfo status update resharing whatsapp WhatsApp

Status update resharing option on WhatsApp
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on the above screenshot shared by the feature tracker, a new Allow Sharing option has been added alongside the status update viewing options in the WhatsApp Beta for Android app. By enabling this toggle, users can let other users, who can see their status updates, also reshare them.

However, this feature is turned off by default and only works when manually turned on.

Users also have more control over who can share their status updates. As per WABetaInfo, they can limit the viewing options to exclude certain contacts from their list or share the update with only a select few people. In such cases, only the recipients within the selected privacy filters will be able to reshare the status updates on their own feed.

The feature tracker said that reshared content appears with a label at the top of the screen to avoid confusion. The original authors are notified when their status updates are reshared by others, but the recipients cannot see the personal details of the user who originally shared the status update.

WABetaInfo reported that the new option to control status update resharing is currently under development and is only available to beta testers who are registered via the Google Play Beta programme. It might be rolled out for testing purposes to a wider audience over the coming weeks.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp Beta
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Said to Have Begun Testing One UI 8.5 Update on the Galaxy S24+

Related Stories

WhatsApp Said to be Testing a Feature Which Lets You Select Who Can Reshare Your Status Updates
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Pro Series Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Rear Display
  2. Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Is Not Coming to OTT Platforms Anytime Soon
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Two Much, Sundarakanda, Janaawar, and More
  4. Xiaomi 17 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Soc Launched at This Price
  5. Best Computer Monitor Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025
  6. Ghost of Yotei Review: A Samurai Story That Soars Despite Playing It Safe
  7. iQOO 15 Chipset Details Confirmed Ahead of October Launch
  8. Samsung Begins Testing Next Major One UI Update on This Galaxy Device
  9. Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Bestselling Smartphones and Smart TVs
  10. Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition Launched in India: See Price, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Launches 'Vibes' Feed for AI-Generated Short Videos on Meta AI App, Website
  2. WhatsApp Said to be Testing a Feature Which Lets You Select Who Can Reshare Your Status Updates
  3. Samsung Said to Have Begun Testing One UI 8.5 Update on the Galaxy S24+
  4. NASA’s James Webb Telescope May Have Found First Black Hole Star, Known as ‘The Cliff’
  5. Tiny Red Dots Spotted By NASA’s James Webb Telescope Could Be Black Hole Stars
  6. Blue Origin to Land NASA’s VIPER Rover on the Moon's South Pole in 2027
  7. NASA Resolves Artemis II Rocket Vibration Issues Through Wind Tunnel Testing
  8. Checkmate OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Malayalam Film Online?
  9. Better Half Chi Love Story Now Available for Rent on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Marathi Comedy Film
  10. Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Is Not Coming to OTT Platforms Anytime Soon, Says Dulquer Salmaan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »