Google Play is receiving a major upgrade with a focus on gaming, the company announced on Tuesday. The Mountain View-based tech giant is introducing several new features to its app marketplace, making it easier for gamers to track their stats and achievements across different devices and games. Among the latest additions is a central hub dubbed the "You" tab, a new gamer profile, and in-game access to Gemini Live's gaming assistance. The company has also made Google Play Games on PC generally available to all users.

New Gaming Upgrades in Google Play

In a blog post, the tech giant detailed the new features coming to Google Play. The updates are being rolled out in a staggered manner, and it may take a few days for all users to see these changes. Google highlighted that the existing implementation of the platform created a fragmented experience for gamers who played games across different devices.

A new You tab is central to the company's plans. It will be available when users open Google Play, in the bottom right corner. Acting as a central hub for users, the page will display personalised content, track earned rewards and subscriptions across games, provide recommendations, and show stats, among other features. The space will also let users discover new and relevant apps and audiobooks. It is being rolled out this week to select Play Points markets and will be expanded to more countries starting October 1.

Complementing this, the tech giant is also adding a platform-level gamer profile that will allow users to keep track of stats and achievements across different games and devices. A unified ranking will also let them see where they stand globally based on all the games played.

Next is the rewards system. The company is introducing Play Games Leagues, a new tournament-style system that allows users to earn rewards in the form of Play Points and in-game items. The first league will be played on Subway Surfers and starts on October 10. It will conclude on October 23.

Google is also planning to add Play Games Sidekick, an in-game overlay that displays gaming information, stats, and other helpful details while playing the game. This overlay also houses a Gemini Live button that activates the AI chatbot. Once activated, users can ask for assistance without having to close the game. This feature is coming to select games over the coming months.

The Game Details page is also being improved to make it easier for users to find information about a new game before downloading it. These listing pages will now feature tips from other players, ongoing events, developer updates, and offers. After a game has been installed, the page will also show a summary of progress, achievements, and update timelines. Google is also letting users ask questions about the games directly on this page and receive answers from the community.

Finally, Google Play Games on PC is also coming out of beta and is now available to all users globally. This will now allow Android gamers to enjoy the same and new games on PCs as well. The company claims that a total of 2,00,000 titles will be available across mobile and PC.

