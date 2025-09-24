Technology News
English Edition
WhatsApp's New Message Translations Feature Can Translate Messages in More than 19 Languages

Message Translations on WhatsApp works in individual chats, group conversations, and channel updates.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 September 2025 09:00 IST
WhatsApp’s New Message Translations Feature Can Translate Messages in More than 19 Languages

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

The feature will support more than 19 languages on iOS at launch

Highlights
  • The new feature can translate conversations in real time
  • WhatsApp says translations happen on-device, protecting user privacy
  • On Android, it supports six languages including Hindi and Spanish
WhatsApp on Tuesday announced a new feature called Message Translations, which is aimed at helping users communicate with more people conveniently around the world. As the name suggests, the new feature can break down language barriers by translating messages in conversations in real time. According to WhatsApp, Android users can enable this feature and have it set to translate all messages in a chat thread, as well as future incoming messages.

Message Translations on WhatsApp

In a blog post, WhatsApp announced that its new Message Translations feature works in individual chats, group conversations, and channel updates. It is currently rolling out to both Android and iOS devices. On Android, Message Translations feature supports six languages — English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic.

Meanwhile, it will support more than 19 languages on iOS at launch, as per the Meta-owned instant messaging platform.

To translate something on WhatsApp, users can long-press on a message, and they will see a new Translate option. They can then select the language they wish the message to be translated from or to, and also download the language pack for any other translations in the future.

WhatsApp said that Android users can also enable automatic translations for an entire chat thread, so that all of the future incoming messages will be automatically translated, without requiring manual intervention. The company emphasised that Message Translations is designed to protect the privacy of chats and the process happens on-device, where not even WhatsApp can read the contents of the conversations.

Its rollout builds upon several AI-powered additions in WhatsApp in recent months. The messaging platform introduced Writing Help, which leverages Meta AI to provide users with tailored writing suggestions based on the original text. They can draft a basic text, and the AI-powered writing assistant will provide suggestions for improvement, including different tones and styles.

It is similar to Apple Intelligence-powered Writing Tools on iPhone and other Apple devices, and also includes a spell-checker, helping you eliminate spelling and grammatical mistakes in messages.

Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iOS
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
