Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Said to Have Begun Testing One UI 8.5 Update on the Galaxy S24+

One UI 8.5 is expected to bring revamped UI for several apps on Galaxy devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 September 2025 08:55 IST
Samsung Said to Have Begun Testing One UI 8.5 Update on the Galaxy S24+

Photo Credit: Samsung

One UI 8 is Samsung's custom version of the Android 16 operating system

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A One UI 8.5 test build was spotted for Galaxy S24+ on Samsung’s server
  • The Phone app may get a new pill-shaped design for navigation tabs
  • Other changes include Studio app tweaks and revamped Device Care UI
Advertisement

Samsung recently announced the release schedule of the One UI 8 update for Galaxy devices in India. Now, the South Korean tech conglomerate is said to have begun testing its next iteration, dubbed One UI 8.5, for select older models. As per a tipster, the latest build of the Android 16-based firmware has been spotted on an internal test server for one of the handsets in the Galaxy S24 series.

One UI 8.5 for Galaxy S24+

This information comes from Tarun Vats' post on X (formerly Twitter). The tipster spotted One UI 8.5's internal test build on Samsung's server, which was officially listed as a “newfound test firmware”. It is said to come with the build versions S926BXXU9DYIA/ S926BOXM9DYIA/ S926BXXU9DYIA.

As per the tipster, this particular firmware is for the international variant of the Samsung Galaxy S24+, bearing the model number SM-S926B.

Notably, this discovery builds upon recent sightings of the One UI 8.5 test build for the international variant of the Galaxy S25 (SM-S938B) and the Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, merely the listing on the Samsung server does not hint towards the release timeline of One UI 8.5 firmware, although it does confirm the development of the firmware for the aforementioned Galaxy models.

Previously, a leak of the One UI 8.5 firmware shed light on several of the upcoming features. One of the major changes is likely to come to the Phone app, with a revamped design. Dialer, Call Logs, and Contacts tabs do not occupy the entire width of the screen. Instead, they are reportedly placed inside a pill-shaped capsule at the bottom.

The app is also said to get a new feature called Direct Voicemail. As per the leak, it works similarly to Live Voicemail on iOS and also provides a live transcription of the recorded message.

Like the Phone app, the Studio app in One UI 8.5 may also get a new navigation bar. There is also another tab at the bottom of the screen, called Stories, which joins the existing Pictures, Albums, and Search options.

Other changes reportedly include revamped UI in the Device Care section, a new splash screen in the Galaxy Store app, and an updated version of the app launcher.

Samsung Galaxy S24+

Samsung Galaxy S24+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display with QHD+ resolution
  • Very good performance
  • Good cameras all around
  • Great build quality
  • 12GB RAM
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Heats up under heavy use
  • No auto-focus in ultra-wide camera
  • No fast charger in box
  • Battery life is not great
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor deca-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: One UI 8.5, One UI 8, Android 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
H-1B Visa Fee Row: From Nvidia to OpenAI, How Are Silicon Valley Leaders Reacting to Trump’s New Rule
Samsung Said to Have Begun Testing One UI 8.5 Update on the Galaxy S24+
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Pro Series Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Rear Display
  2. Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Is Not Coming to OTT Platforms Anytime Soon
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Two Much, Sundarakanda, Janaawar, and More
  4. Xiaomi 17 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Soc Launched at This Price
  5. Best Computer Monitor Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025
  6. Ghost of Yotei Review: A Samurai Story That Soars Despite Playing It Safe
  7. iQOO 15 Chipset Details Confirmed Ahead of October Launch
  8. Samsung Begins Testing Next Major One UI Update on This Galaxy Device
  9. Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Bestselling Smartphones and Smart TVs
  10. Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition Launched in India: See Price, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Launches 'Vibes' Feed for AI-Generated Short Videos on Meta AI App, Website
  2. WhatsApp Said to be Testing a Feature Which Lets You Select Who Can Reshare Your Status Updates
  3. Samsung Said to Have Begun Testing One UI 8.5 Update on the Galaxy S24+
  4. NASA’s James Webb Telescope May Have Found First Black Hole Star, Known as ‘The Cliff’
  5. Tiny Red Dots Spotted By NASA’s James Webb Telescope Could Be Black Hole Stars
  6. Blue Origin to Land NASA’s VIPER Rover on the Moon's South Pole in 2027
  7. NASA Resolves Artemis II Rocket Vibration Issues Through Wind Tunnel Testing
  8. Checkmate OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Malayalam Film Online?
  9. Better Half Chi Love Story Now Available for Rent on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Marathi Comedy Film
  10. Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Is Not Coming to OTT Platforms Anytime Soon, Says Dulquer Salmaan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »