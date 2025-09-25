Technology News
YouTube Expands AI-Powered Age Estimation Tool, Tightens Restrictions on Several Accounts

Several netizens took to social media to highlight that YouTube has restricted their account after labelling it as minor.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 September 2025 13:30 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Christian Wiediger

YouTube will activate digital wellbeing features if a user is estimated to be a minor

Highlights
  • YouTube first announced its age estimation model in July
  • It uses behaviour data to determine the age of a user
  • Once an account has been flagged, users will have to verify the age
YouTube appears to be expanding the usage of its age estimation tool, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to determine the age of the user. The feature was first unveiled in July, and it uses custom AI model which analyses user behaviour to determine whether the user is a minor or above the age of 18. In case a user is determined to be minor, the Google-owned streaming giant adds several restrictions to the account. On Wednesday, several netizens highlighted that their account was turned into a minor account.

YouTube's Age Estimation Tool Starts Crackdown on Minor Accounts

First spotted by 9to5Google, several users on Reddit's r/YouTube subreddit began posting about seeing a pop-up box that told them that their account settings are being changed as the company could not verify that they're an adult.

youtube age estimation reddit YouTube age estimation

YouTube shares pop-up messages after restricting an account
Photo Credit: Reddit/u/Basic-Opposite-4670

 

As it can be seen in the screenshot shared by u/Basic-Opposite-4670, the pop-up box is titled “We've changed some of your settings,” followed by the message that the AI system was not able to confirm that they are above the age of 18. Underneath, there is also an option to verify their age.

Previously, YouTube had said that this technology was being implemented to protect teenagers and children from adult themed content and targeted ads. Unlike the streaming platform's standard age estimation method, which relies on the date of birth entered by the user, the AI-powered tool collects and analyses user activity data such as videos searched for, the category of videos watched, as well as the longevity of the account.

YouTube does acknowledge that the system can make mistakes in identifying the age of users. If that happens, and an account is mistakenly flagged as minor, users will have to verify their age by submitting a government ID, uploading a verification selfie, or adding credit card details.

If they fail to do so, the user will continue to be restricted on the platform. Some of the restrictions added to minor accounts are as follow. These accounts cannot watch age-restricted videos, the video recommendations are also age appropriate, ads are not personalised, digital wellbeing tools are enabled by default, and video uploads are set to private by default.

Comments

Further reading: YouTube, AI, YouTube features, Google, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Launches Search Live in AI Mode With Video, Voice Search Support: How to Use the New Feature

