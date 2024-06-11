Technology News
Users may see a new window on WhatsApp for Android, enabling them to select the contacts with whom they wish to share their status updates.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 June 2024 14:52 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Anton

The new privacy confirmation feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.12.27

  • he feature is said to give users control over privacy settings
  • It is reported in WhatsApp for Android version 2.24.12.27
  • Users can also exclude certain contacts from viewing status updates
WhatsApp for Android appears to be testing a new feature that allows users to control privacy settings for status updates, according to details shared by a feature tracker. The feature, known as status privacy confirmation, is being tested in a beta version of the app for the Android platform. As per the report, it may allow users to quickly select their audience before sharing status updates. This development comes amidst another report that suggests WhatsApp may also be testing a new layout for the status updates page.

Status Privacy confirmation on WhatsApp

According to WhatsApp beta feature tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform's new status privacy confirmation feature is rolling out on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.12.27. As per the report, users may see a new window, enabling them to select the contacts with whom they wish to share their status updates.

Gadgets 360 was able to verify the availability of this feature in another version of WhatsApp beta for Android. It is claimed to be currently available to beta testers who install WhatsApp beta through the Google Play Store beta program. Those who do not have access to it yet may get it over the coming days, it is speculated.

status update Privacy confirmation feature on WhatsApp

Privacy confirmation feature on WhatsApp

The screenshot shows that users now have two options while sharing status updates: All contacts and Specific contacts. The former option also lets them exclude certain contacts from viewing status updates, without having to change settings individually. The feature tracker speculates this move may offer users more control over the privacy around status updates.

Notably, this feature was reportedly available on WhatsApp for iOS and was introduced with app version 24.10.10.75 via the TestFlight beta program, the feature tracker claims.

New layout for Status updates

The rollout of a new UI layout for the status updates page was also reported recently. It is said to be introduced with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.12.20. A new and larger thumbnail for status updates has been introduced, replacing the existing smaller circular window, as per the claims.

Users may be able to get a glimpse of the status update from this thumbnail without having to open them, it is speculated.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI)
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Fails to See Notable Gains, Most Altcoins Hit by Losses
VisionOS 2 to Introduce Spatial Photo Conversion, New Hand Gestures, More on Apple Vision Pro

