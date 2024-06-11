WhatsApp for Android appears to be testing a new feature that allows users to control privacy settings for status updates, according to details shared by a feature tracker. The feature, known as status privacy confirmation, is being tested in a beta version of the app for the Android platform. As per the report, it may allow users to quickly select their audience before sharing status updates. This development comes amidst another report that suggests WhatsApp may also be testing a new layout for the status updates page.

Status Privacy confirmation on WhatsApp

According to WhatsApp beta feature tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform's new status privacy confirmation feature is rolling out on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.12.27. As per the report, users may see a new window, enabling them to select the contacts with whom they wish to share their status updates.

Gadgets 360 was able to verify the availability of this feature in another version of WhatsApp beta for Android. It is claimed to be currently available to beta testers who install WhatsApp beta through the Google Play Store beta program. Those who do not have access to it yet may get it over the coming days, it is speculated.

Privacy confirmation feature on WhatsApp

The screenshot shows that users now have two options while sharing status updates: All contacts and Specific contacts. The former option also lets them exclude certain contacts from viewing status updates, without having to change settings individually. The feature tracker speculates this move may offer users more control over the privacy around status updates.

Notably, this feature was reportedly available on WhatsApp for iOS and was introduced with app version 24.10.10.75 via the TestFlight beta program, the feature tracker claims.

The rollout of a new UI layout for the status updates page was also reported recently. It is said to be introduced with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.12.20. A new and larger thumbnail for status updates has been introduced, replacing the existing smaller circular window, as per the claims.

Users may be able to get a glimpse of the status update from this thumbnail without having to open them, it is speculated.

