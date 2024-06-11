Technology News

VisionOS 2 to Introduce Spatial Photo Conversion, New Hand Gestures, More on Apple Vision Pro

VisionOS 2 will also allow users to rearrange apps, including iPhone and iPad apps, on the Apple Vision Pro’s Home Screen.

Photo Credit: Apple

With visionOS 2, Apple Vision Pro will get support for the mouse and Magic Keyboard

Highlights
  • visionOS 2 added two new easy gestures for Home View and Control Center
  • Apple Vision Pro will also get a new ultra-wide Mac Virtual Display
  • visionOS 2 will let users create Guest Users for 30 days
VisionOS 2 was unveiled by Apple during the keynote session of its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 event. The company is introducing multiple new changes to the operating system's interface, and adding new features and hand gestures. With the upcoming software update, users will also be able to convert any regular photos in the Photos app to 3D-enabled Spatial photos. Additionally, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also adding a Home Screen customisation feature for Apple Vision Pro. The developer beta of the visionOS 2 has been made available.

visionOS 2 can convert regular photos to Spatial photos

Spatial photos are an Apple Vision Pro-exclusive feature that allow users to see photos in 3D, with added depth perception. Earlier, only photos that were captured on Apple devices as spatial photos would show this effect. But now, with visionOS 2, users can convert any image in the Photos app to a spatial photo.

These images can also be shared with others with SharePlay in the Photos app or via spatial Persona. The company is also adding an update to Final Cut Pro to let creators edit spatial videos on Mac devices to add immersive effects. Users will also be able to share spatial videos using the Vimeo app for Vision Pro.

visionOS 2 brings new hand gestures

To help Vision Pro users quickly navigate to Home View and Control Center, Apple has introduced two new hand gestures with visionOS 2. A simple tapping of the index finger and the thumb will summon the Home View, whereas rolling the wrist from a supine to a prone position will show the time. Tapping fingers in this position will take the user to the Control Center. There are gestures to check the battery level and adjust the volume as well.

visionOS 2 gets larger Mac virtual display

With the software update, Vision Pro users will get a larger Mac Virtual Display when the device is connected to a Mac. Currently, the headset conjures up a single 5K resolution display, but the company claims that with visionOS 2, users will see an ultra-wide display equivalent to two 4K monitors side by side.

Additionally, the Vision Pro will now support mouse connectivity instead of just trackpads and will show a physical Magic Keyboard while in a virtual environment.

visionOS 2 Home Screen customisation

Many users had complained about the inability to rearrange the apps on the Home Screen. Apple is addressing that with visionOS 2 as users will now be able to place app icons, including the iPhone and iPad apps, wherever they want.

Further, users will now be able to share their Vision Pro device with a family member, friend, or colleague by adding them as a Guest User and having their eye and hand data saved for 30 days.

Other notable features in visionOS 2

  • Users can now watch web videos on websites such as YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon while using Safari.
  • Apple TV will offer multiview support to Apple Vision Pro with up to five simultaneous streams playing together.
  • The Mindfulness app gets a new Follow Your Breathing feature that shows animations and plays sound to mimic the user's breathing patterns.
  • Systemwide Live Captions are coming to the wearable device.
  • With AirPlay, users can view content from iPhone, iPad, or Mac on Vision Pro.

Notably, the developer beta version of the visionOS 2 is currently available to eligible members of the Apple Developer Program.

Further reading: visionOS 2, Apple Vision Pro, Apple, WWDC
