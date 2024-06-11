Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Fails to See Notable Gains, Most Altcoins Hit by Losses

On Indian exchanges like CoinSwitch and WazirX, Bitcoin is hovering around the price point of $72,653 (roughly Rs. 60.6 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 June 2024 12:53 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Fails to See Notable Gains, Most Altcoins Hit by Losses

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The crypto sector valuation is at $2.49 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,07,90,379 crore) as of June 11

Highlights
  • Binance Coin, USD Coin saw gains
  • Tron, Leo saw gains
  • Ripple, Cardano recorded losses
The crypto market is undergoing a phase of volatility, with most altcoins undergoing price correction. Bitcoin on Tuesday, June 11 recorded a loss of up to 1.95 percent on both, national as well as international exchanges. On Indian exchanges like CoinSwitch and WazirX, Bitcoin is hovering around the price point of $72,653 (roughly Rs. 60.6 lakh). Meanwhile, the asset is trading at $68,049 (roughly Rs. 56.8 lakh) on foreign platforms like CoinMarketCap. Majority other cryptocurrencies have tailed behind Bitcoin on the loss-making side of the crypto chart on Tuesday.

Ether recorded a loss of under one percent in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, Ether is trading at $3,233 (roughly Rs. 2.70 lakh) on Indian exchanges whereas its price on international exchanges stands at $3,560 (roughly Rs. 2.97 percent).

“The recent dip in prices has sparked buying activity mainly from institutional investors as digital asset prepares for their next bull run. The regulatory developments and positive macroeconomic factors may lead to greater momentum in the second half of 2024,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin told Gadgets360. “The Bitcoin-led investment activity added over $1.97 billion (roughly Rs. 16,448 crore) in inflows while Ethereum witnessed its best performance since March by adding almost $70 million (roughly Rs. 584 crore) in inflows as per the data from Coinshares.”

Tether, Solana, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, and Shiba Inu recorded losses alongside Bitcoin and Ether.

These were joined by Avalanche, Polkadot, Chainlink, Near Protocol, Polygon, and Cosmos.

The overall crypto market cap dropped by 2.36 percent in the last 24 hours. With this, the sector valuation is currently at $2.49 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,07,90,379 crore), data by CoinMarketCap showed on Tuesday.

Only a handful of cryptocurrencies managed to see gains. These included Binance Coin, USD Coin, Tron, Leo, and Iota.

“The broader altcoin market is displaying a downward trend. The recently launched memecoin NOT suffered the most with it being 14 percent down as people booked profits out of the TON's top memecoin. Another famous memecoin, PEPE was down nine percent as well with 24 hours overall crypto market liquidations reaching more than $150 million (roughly Rs. 1252. crore) as per data from Coinglass,” CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets360.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Apple Unveils iPadOS 18 With AI-Powered Calculator App and Math Notes, Smart Script in Notes

