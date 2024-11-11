WhatsApp for iOS has rolled out a new feature which lets users check their drafted and unsent messages without opening a specific chat. With the app's latest update, a new Draft label appears next to the chat which contains an incomplete message, enabling the user to find it quickly without the hassle of scrolling through the chat list. The instant messaging platform has also introduced a new widget for the iPhone home screen which allows for finding chats based on different categories.

Drafts Label in WhatsApp

Drafts label (first spotted by WABetaInfo) has been introduced with the WhatsApp for iOS app version 24.22.83. WhatsApp's official changelog says that message drafts are now indicated with a Draft label in the chat list. It potentially negates the need to check each chat individually for any unsent or incomplete message, helping users immediately identify the conversations with unsent or incomplete messages.

The feature was first reported in the WhatsApp for iOS beta app version 24.18.10.72 last month for users registered via Apple's TestFlight program. With the latest version of WhatsApp, it is said to have been widely rolled out to all WhatsApp for iOS users.

Furthermore, the instant messaging platform has also rolled out a new widget for the iPhone which brings new ways to sort out the chats from the iPhone's home screen. Users can now pick chats from different categories such as Recents, Favourites, Pinned or Frequently Contacted. This feature leverages the iOS widget API for real-time data updates and improved system integration.

This feature is also rolling out with the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS. While Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the availability of the drafts label, the new iPhone home screen widget could not be found. WhatsApp says its rollout might happen over the next few weeks.