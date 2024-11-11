Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp for iOS Gets Drafts Label for Unread Messages in Chats, New Widget for Home Screen

WhatsApp for iOS Gets Drafts Label for Unread Messages in Chats, New Widget for Home Screen

The drafts label can help quickly identify chats with unsent or incomplete messages.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 November 2024 13:50 IST
WhatsApp for iOS Gets Drafts Label for Unread Messages in Chats, New Widget for Home Screen

Users will see a drafts label next to the conversations in WhatsApp for iOS

Highlights
  • New drafts label feature is rolled out with WhatsApp for iOS 24.22.83
  • It also introduces a widget finding chats based on different categories
  • This feature is reported to use iOS widget API for real-time data updates
Advertisement

WhatsApp for iOS has rolled out a new feature which lets users check their drafted and unsent messages without opening a specific chat. With the app's latest update, a new Draft label appears next to the chat which contains an incomplete message, enabling the user to find it quickly without the hassle of scrolling through the chat list. The instant messaging platform has also introduced a new widget for the iPhone home screen which allows for finding chats based on different categories.

Drafts Label in WhatsApp

Drafts label (first spotted by WABetaInfo) has been introduced with the WhatsApp for iOS app version 24.22.83. WhatsApp's official changelog says that message drafts are now indicated with a Draft label in the chat list. It potentially negates the need to check each chat individually for any unsent or incomplete message, helping users immediately identify the conversations with unsent or incomplete messages.

The feature was first reported in the WhatsApp for iOS beta app version 24.18.10.72 last month for users registered via Apple's TestFlight program. With the latest version of WhatsApp, it is said to have been widely rolled out to all WhatsApp for iOS users.

Furthermore, the instant messaging platform has also rolled out a new widget for the iPhone which brings new ways to sort out the chats from the iPhone's home screen. Users can now pick chats from different categories such as Recents, Favourites, Pinned or Frequently Contacted. This feature leverages the iOS widget API for real-time data updates and improved system integration.

This feature is also rolling out with the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS. While Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the availability of the drafts label, the new iPhone home screen widget could not be found. WhatsApp says its rollout might happen over the next few weeks.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp Update, iPhone
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Zomato’s New Food Rescue Feature Lets Users Grab Cancelled Orders at a Discount
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hits New All Time High of $81,000, Market Highly Volatile

Related Stories

WhatsApp for iOS Gets Drafts Label for Unread Messages in Chats, New Widget for Home Screen
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zomato's New Feature Lets You Grab Cancelled Orders at a Discount
  2. Bitcoin Hits New All Time High of $81,000, Most Altcoins Follow
  3. OnePlus 12R Android 15-Based OxygenOS 15 Stable Update Rolling Out
  4. OpenAI Might Be Struggling to Improve Its Next AI Model Significantly
  5. Pocketpair Shares Details of Palworld Lawsuit by Nintendo, The PokÃ©mon Company
  6. Instagram Confirms It Will Not Refresh Your Feed When You Open App
  7. WhatsApp for iOS Gets New Drafts Label and Home Screen Widget
  8. iPhone Production May Double to $30 Billion in India: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Android 15 Brings Support for True Adaptive Refresh Rate on Smartphones and Other Devices
  2. OpenAI’s Next Flagship AI Model Reportedly Struggling to Outperform Older Models in Certain Tasks
  3. iPhone Production in India Could Double Due to Donald Trump's Bigger Tariff Proposals: Report
  4. OnePlus 12R Android 15-Based OxygenOS 15 Stable Update Rolling Out for Global Users
  5. Pompeii DNA Study Reveals Surprising Ancestry and Uncovers New Insights on Family and Gender Assumptions
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Gets Drafts Label for Unread Messages in Chats, New Widget for Home Screen
  7. ‘Chonkus’ Algae Found Off Italian Coast Holds Promise for Improve Climate Change Situation
  8. Nintendo, The Pokémon Company Seeking Injunction on Palworld, JPY 5 Million Each in Damages from Pocketpair
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hits New All Time High of $81,000, Market Highly Volatile
  10. Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale Trailer Released: Here's Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »