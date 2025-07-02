Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • WhatsApp Business to Soon Get AI Chatbot That Can Make Product Recommendations

WhatsApp Business to Soon Get AI Chatbot That Can Make Product Recommendations

Larger businesses using WhatsApp Business will soon be able to receive and make calls to customers.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 July 2025 18:43 IST
WhatsApp Business to Soon Get AI Chatbot That Can Make Product Recommendations

Photo Credit: Meta

WhatsApp plans to first ship Business AI to businesses in Mexico

Highlights
  • Business AI can follow up with customers to answer questions
  • The new WhatsApp Business features were unveiled on Tuesday
  • WhatsApp said Business users will get AI-enabled voice support in future
Advertisement

WhatsApp Business users will soon get to use two new features, Meta announced on Tuesday. The company unveiled new features for businesses at its global Conversations conference in Miami. The first feature is aimed at larger businesses that will soon be able to receive and make voice calls to customers. The second feature brings an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot dubbed Business AI, which can automatically share product recommendations with customers to push sales. Notably, both features will be shipped in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp Business Is Getting Two New Features

In a newsroom post, the social media giant highlighted that it now intends to streamline how businesses create and manage marketing campaigns across all Meta platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. This can be accessed by businesses via Ads Manager.

WhatsApp Business is streamlining its platform by eliminating separate experiences for businesses of different sizes. All setup and workflows will now be unified in a single, centralised location within Ads Manager. The company said businesses can upload their subscriber list after being onboarded and either select marketing messages manually, as an additional placement, or use Advantage+, and Meta's AI models will automatically optimise budgets for them to provide maximised performance.

Coming to the two new features, WhatsApp Business users will soon get to use a new chatbot dubbed Business AI. It can create personalised product recommendations to customers in an attempt to bolster sales. Additionally, it can also follow up with customers, answer their questions, or provide updates within the WhatsApp chat. This feature will first be rolled out to select businesses in Mexico.

Earlier, only smaller businesses had the option to receive voice calls from customers via WhatsApp's Business console. Now, the feature is being expanded to larger businesses as well. They can both receive a call from customers when they indicate they want to speak to someone live, or call a customer directly after they have suggested that they would like to speak with a representative.

WhatsApp Business will also soon add support for voice messages and video calls for specific use cases (for instance, video calls will be available for telehealth appointments). Meta said the expansion of voice support will eventually pave the way for AI-enabled voice support. However, the company did not provide any timeline for the feature.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Business, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Vivo X Fold 5 Colour Options, Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch

Related Stories

WhatsApp Business to Soon Get AI Chatbot That Can Make Product Recommendations
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  5. iPhone 16e Available at a Discounted Price in India: See Offer
  6. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  7. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  8. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  7. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  8. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  9. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  10. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »