WhatsAppis said to be developing a new feature for its iOS app aimed at making music sharing on status updates easier. According to claims by a beta tracker, the feature was spotted within the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS and enables users to share music from Spotify on their status updates via an integration. It is said to simplify the existing process, eliminating steps such as forwarding, copying, and pasting links.

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, Meta Platforms' instant messaging client is developing the Spotify integration for WhatsApp status updates for release on a future version of the app. It was spotted in WhatsApp Beta for iOS app version 25.8.10.72. Based on screenshots shared by the feature tracker, sharing music on status updates will include a preview generated by WhatsApp, displaying information such as song title, artist name, and album cover.

Further, it is also speculated to have a link that will directly open the track on Spotify via a Play on Spotify option. Once rolled out, users will reportedly see a new Status option in the share sheet on Spotify for iOS. It is said to bring the music sharing experience in WhatsApp at par with Instagram, another one of Meta Platforms' apps.

WABetaInfo reports that this new functionality is still in development and not even beta testers who have registered themselves via Apple's TestFlight program may have access to it at the moment. It is speculated to be rolled out to more WhatsApp for iOS beta users over the next few weeks. The report emphasises that music shared on status updates will have the same end-to-end encryption as chats, meaning only the intended recipients will have access to it.

Notably, a similar feature was reported to be in development for WhatsApp for Android earlier this month. It was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android app version 2.25.8.3, available via the Google Play Beta Programme.