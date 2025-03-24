Technology News
WhatsApp for iOS Reportedly Developing Ability to Share Music on Status Updates via Spotify

A new 'Play on Spotify' option is said to let users open tracks directly from WhatsApp status on Spotify.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 March 2025 15:19 IST
WhatsApp for iOS Reportedly Developing Ability to Share Music on Status Updates via Spotify

Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

The feature is currently in development and not available to even beta testers of WhatsApp

Highlights
  • The feature is reported in WhatsApp Beta for iOS version 25.8.10.72
  • Shared music may contain song details and album art
  • Users will see a Status option in Spotify’s share sheet
WhatsAppis said to be developing a new feature for its iOS app aimed at making music sharing on status updates easier. According to claims by a beta tracker, the feature was spotted within the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS and enables users to share music from Spotify on their status updates via an integration. It is said to simplify the existing process, eliminating steps such as forwarding, copying, and pasting links.

Spotify Integration for WhatsApp Status Updates

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, Meta Platforms' instant messaging client is developing the Spotify integration for WhatsApp status updates for release on a future version of the app. It was spotted in WhatsApp Beta for iOS app version 25.8.10.72. Based on screenshots shared by the feature tracker, sharing music on status updates will include a preview generated by WhatsApp, displaying information such as song title, artist name, and album cover.

Further, it is also speculated to have a link that will directly open the track on Spotify via a Play on Spotify option. Once rolled out, users will reportedly see a new Status option in the share sheet on Spotify for iOS. It is said to bring the music sharing experience in WhatsApp at par with Instagram, another one of Meta Platforms' apps.

WABetaInfo reports that this new functionality is still in development and not even beta testers who have registered themselves via Apple's TestFlight program may have access to it at the moment. It is speculated to be rolled out to more WhatsApp for iOS beta users over the next few weeks. The report emphasises that music shared on status updates will have the same end-to-end encryption as chats, meaning only the intended recipients will have access to it.

Notably, a similar feature was reported to be in development for WhatsApp for Android earlier this month. It was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android app version 2.25.8.3, available via the Google Play Beta Programme.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements.
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Set for April 2; Design, Key Features Revealed

