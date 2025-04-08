Technology News
WhatsApp for iOS Testing Advanced Chat Privacy Feature Which Prevents Media Auto-Saving

The feature is said to be optional and can be toggled by navigating to WhatsApp settings.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 April 2025 14:05 IST
WhatsApp for iOS Testing Advanced Chat Privacy Feature Which Prevents Media Auto-Saving

Photo Credit: Reuters

It may prohibit participants in the same conversation from interacting with Meta AI

Highlights
  • The feature is reported in WhatsApp for iOS beta version 25.10.10.70
  • It prevents shared media from being auto-saved to the recipient's gallery
  • The feature is still in development and not available to beta testers yet
WhatsApp is said to be developing a new feature for its iOS app which aims to improve privacy in conversations by adding another layer of security. As per a feature tracker, the new feature, dubbed Advanced Chat Privacy, implements several changes which restrict the automatic saving of media shared by the user on the recipient device. Additionally, it is said to prevent them from exporting entire chat histories involving conversations with a user who has the Advanced Chat Privacy feature enabled.

WhatsApp's Advanced Chat Privacy Feature for iOS

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, Meta Platforms' instant messaging client is developing the Advanced Chat Privacy feature for iOS for release on a future version of the app. It was spotted in WhatsApp Beta for iOS app version 25.10.10.70. Once it is enabled by the sender, the recipient receiving media files in a conversation will not be able to save them to their handset's gallery.

However, Advanced Chat Privacy is said to be optional and can be switched on by navigating to the app's settings.

Based on screenshots shared by the feature tracker, if the recipient tries to save the media, a Can't auto-save media pop-up will appear with the following description:

“Advanced chat privacy has been turned on, and prevents media auto-saving to your device's gallery.”

The feature tracker suggests that it might offer another functionality — restrictions on chat exports. It will prohibit exportation of chat histories containing conversation with people who have Advanced Chat Privacy enabled on their device. Further, it is also said to restrict users from interacting with Meta AI — WhatsApp's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.

Notably, a similar feature was also recently reported to be in development for WhatsApp's Android equivalent. However, WABetaInfo states that Advanced Chat Privacy is still in development and is not available even to beta testers registered via Apple's TestFlight programme. It is speculated to be rolled out to WhatsApp for iOS beta users over the next few weeks.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI)
