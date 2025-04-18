Technology News
English Edition
  • WhatsApp Rolls Out New Feature Which Lets Users Create, Organise and Share Custom Sticker Packs

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Feature Which Lets Users Create, Organise and Share Custom Sticker Packs

The feature is available on both WhatsApp for Android and iOS platforms.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 April 2025 12:10 IST
Users can share entire sticker packs with others instead of sending each sticker individually

Highlights
  • Users can organise saved stickers into multiple folders on WhatsApp
  • Entire sticker packs can now be shared as bulk
  • Only user-created stickers can be added to custom packs
WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature which makes it easier to sort out stickers. Meta Platforms' instant messaging client now allows users to create custom sticker packs without leaving the app. They can organise saved stickers in multiple folders to speed up the process of finding the relevant sticker and sending it to their loved ones. WhatsApp has also introduced the ability of sending an entire sticker pack, instead of sharing each sticker individually.

Custom Sticker Packs on WhatsApp

WhatsApp was first reported to be testing the ability to create custom sticker packs in October 2024. Earlier this year, the feature was rolled out to WhatsApp beta for Android users but only those registered via the Google Play Beta Programme had access to it, but no more.

With the latest update, the custom sticker pack feature is available on both WhatsApp for Android and iOS platforms. It eliminates the need of using third-party apps to create custom sticker packs.

Announcing the rollout of the feature, the instant messaging platform said, “You can now create your own sticker packs and share them directly in your chats, so your friends and family can all use your custom stickers to express themselves.” On WhatsApp, a new pencil icon now appears in the sticker sheet alongside the GIF, avatar, and sticker options.

To create a custom sticker pack:

  1. Open stickers
  2. Tap on the pencil icon
  3. Select stickers you wish to add
  4. Select the three-dot option in the bottom-left corner of the screen
  5. Choose the Add to sticker pack option

Users can set the folder name and the custom pack will appear alongside other saved stickers on WhatsApp. While they can send an individual sticker to others, there's another option which sends the entire sticker pack as bulk. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to confirm that the feature is live for both Android and iOS platforms.

However, it appears that only stickers created by users can be saved in custom sticker packs. It does not work for those created by the instant messaging platform itself.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
