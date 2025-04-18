Users can share entire sticker packs with others instead of sending each sticker individually
WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature which makes it easier to sort out stickers. Meta Platforms' instant messaging client now allows users to create custom sticker packs without leaving the app. They can organise saved stickers in multiple folders to speed up the process of finding the relevant sticker and sending it to their loved ones. WhatsApp has also introduced the ability of sending an entire sticker pack, instead of sharing each sticker individually.
Custom Sticker Packs on WhatsApp
WhatsApp was first reported to be testing the ability to create custom sticker packs in October 2024. Earlier this year, the feature was rolled out to WhatsApp beta for Android users but only those registered via the Google Play Beta Programme had access to it, but no more.
With the latest update, the custom sticker pack feature is available on both WhatsApp for Android and iOS platforms. It eliminates the need of using third-party apps to create custom sticker packs.
Announcing the rollout of the feature, the instant messaging platform said, “You can now create your own sticker packs and share them directly in your chats, so your friends and family can all use your custom stickers to express themselves.” On WhatsApp, a new pencil icon now appears in the sticker sheet alongside the GIF, avatar, and sticker options.
To create a custom sticker pack:
Open stickers
Tap on the pencil icon
Select stickers you wish to add
Select the three-dot option in the bottom-left corner of the screen
Choose the Add to sticker pack option
Users can set the folder name and the custom pack will appear alongside other saved stickers on WhatsApp. While they can send an individual sticker to others, there's another option which sends the entire sticker pack as bulk. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to confirm that the feature is live for both Android and iOS platforms.
