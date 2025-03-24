Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will launch in India next month, the Lenovo-owned company confirmed. It also revealed the design and several key features of the upcoming handset. A live Flipkart microsite for the smartphone confirms that it will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce platform. The expected price of the Edge 60 Fusion in select global markets had leaked previously. It is expected to succeed the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, which was unveiled in the country in May 2024.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch: All We Know

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will launch in India on April 2 at 12pm IST, according to a Flipkart microsite. The handset appears in light blue, salmon (light pink), and lavender (light purple) colourways in a promotional poster. It is confirmed to ship with Android 15-based Hello UI. The phone will receive three years of Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

The design of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is similar to its previously leaked renders. A squarish camera module on the top right corner of the back panel holds three sensors and an LED flash unit. The curved display seems to have slim, uniform bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The right edge appears to house the volume and power buttons.

Official microsite confirms that the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC. The handset will support 8GB and 12GB RAM paired with 256GB of onboard storage. It will come with support for up to 1TB of extended storage via a microSD card. The phone will be equipped with the Moto AI suite as well as other AI features like AI Magic Eraser, AI Magic Editor and Google's Circle to Search.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K Pantone-validated all-curved display with a 4,500nits peak brightness level, 96.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and water touch as well as HDR10+ support. The screen will have SGS Eye Care and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will carry a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700C primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a macro lens. The front camera will house a 32-megapixel sensor with support for up to 4K video recording.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will pack a 5,500mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. It is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings and has a MIL-810H military-grade durability certification. According to the microsite, the handset will come with support for Moto Secure 3.0, Smart Connect 2,0, Family Space 3,0 and Moto Gestures.

