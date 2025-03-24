Technology News
English Edition

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Set for April 2; Design, Key Features Revealed

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 March 2025 15:02 IST
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Set for April 2; Design, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion (pictured) is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistant ratings

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will be available in India via Flipkart
  • It will get 3 years of Android OS upgrades, 4 years of security updates
  • The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will pack a 5,500mAh battery
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will launch in India next month, the Lenovo-owned company confirmed. It also revealed the design and several key features of the upcoming handset. A live Flipkart microsite for the smartphone confirms that it will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce platform. The expected price of the Edge 60 Fusion in select global markets had leaked previously. It is expected to succeed the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, which was unveiled in the country in May 2024.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch: All We Know

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will launch in India on April 2 at 12pm IST, according to a Flipkart microsite. The handset appears in light blue, salmon (light pink), and lavender (light purple) colourways in a promotional poster. It is confirmed to ship with Android 15-based Hello UI. The phone will receive three years of Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates.motorola edge 60 fusion motorola inline Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

The design of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is similar to its previously leaked renders. A squarish camera module on the top right corner of the back panel holds three sensors and an LED flash unit. The curved display seems to have slim, uniform bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The right edge appears to house the volume and power buttons.

Official microsite confirms that the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC. The handset will support 8GB and 12GB RAM paired with 256GB of onboard storage. It will come with support for up to 1TB of extended storage via a microSD card. The phone will be equipped with the Moto AI suite as well as other AI features like AI Magic Eraser, AI Magic Editor and Google's Circle to Search.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K Pantone-validated all-curved display with a 4,500nits peak brightness level, 96.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and water touch as well as HDR10+ support. The screen will have SGS Eye Care and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. 

For optics, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will carry a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700C primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a macro lens. The front camera will house a 32-megapixel sensor with support for up to 4K video recording.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will pack a 5,500mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. It is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings and has a MIL-810H military-grade durability certification. According to the microsite, the handset will come with support for Moto Secure 3.0, Smart Connect 2,0, Family Space 3,0 and Moto Gestures.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Varied finishes to choose from
  • Slim IP68-rated design
  • Vibrant 144Hz display
  • Charges up quickly
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming cameras
  • Poor video recording
  • No expandable storage
Read detailed Motorola Edge 50 Fusion review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Features, Motorola Edge 60, Motorola Edge 60 series, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s Series to Debut on April 10; Colours, RAM and Storage Details Revealed

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Set for April 2; Design, Key Features Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  2. Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Launch in 2026 With iPhone 17 Air Technology
  3. Apple Watch May Reportedly Integrate Cameras to Become an AI Wearable
  4. Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Price in India Revealed: See Availability, Features
  5. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Pink Colourway, Key Features Surface Online
  6. Samsung's 'Haean' Android-Powered Smart Glasses Could Launch This Year
  7. Pixel 10's Tensor G5 Could Use GPU Developed by Imagination Technologies
  8. IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch DC vs LSG IPL Match Online?
  9. Here's Why Nothing Used UFS 2.2 Storage in Its New Phone 3a Series
  10. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Share Music on Status Updates via Spotify
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Offer IP64 Rating Ahead of March 27 India Launch
  2. Google Vids Video Creation App Gets Updated With an AI Voiceovers Feature
  3. Tether to Audit Its Reserves with a Big Four Firm as Trump Puts Crypto in the Spotlight
  4. Assassin's Creed Shadows Hits 2 Millions Players, Surpasses Launches of Assassin's Creed Origins, Odyssey
  5. Nothing Explains Why It Used UFS 2.2 Storage in Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Reportedly Developing Ability to Share Music on Status Updates via Spotify
  7. Huawei Watch Fit 3 Said to Launch in India Next Week, Price Range Tipped
  8. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Set for April 2; Design, Key Features Revealed
  9. Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s Series to Debut on April 10; Colours, RAM and Storage Details Revealed
  10. OpenAI and Meta Eye AI to Reportedly Form Partnership With Reliance Industries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »